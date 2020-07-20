2823 Versante

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

Single Level Golf Course view Estate home located in the Prestigious Vellano Gated Community in Chino Hills. 4200 sq/ft with 4 large En-suite and 5.5 bath. Large size backyard with a golf course view. Beautifully wood flooring throughout the house. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter top. Built in refrigerator and washer & dryer included. 4 car (side by side) garage. Large back yard with a beautiful hill view and a nice terrace and BBQ island.