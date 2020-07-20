Single Level Golf Course view Estate home located in the Prestigious Vellano Gated Community in Chino Hills. 4200 sq/ft with 4 large En-suite and 5.5 bath. Large size backyard with a golf course view. Beautifully wood flooring throughout the house. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter top. Built in refrigerator and washer & dryer included. 4 car (side by side) garage. Large back yard with a beautiful hill view and a nice terrace and BBQ island.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2823 Versante have any available units?
2823 Versante doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.