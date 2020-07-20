All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 2823 Versante.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
2823 Versante
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:24 PM

2823 Versante

2823 Versante Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2823 Versante Terrace, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Single Level Golf Course view Estate home located in the Prestigious Vellano Gated Community in Chino Hills. 4200 sq/ft with 4 large En-suite and 5.5 bath. Large size backyard with a golf course view. Beautifully wood flooring throughout the house. Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter top. Built in refrigerator and washer & dryer included. 4 car (side by side) garage. Large back yard with a beautiful hill view and a nice terrace and BBQ island.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2823 Versante have any available units?
2823 Versante doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2823 Versante have?
Some of 2823 Versante's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2823 Versante currently offering any rent specials?
2823 Versante is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2823 Versante pet-friendly?
No, 2823 Versante is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 2823 Versante offer parking?
Yes, 2823 Versante offers parking.
Does 2823 Versante have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2823 Versante offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2823 Versante have a pool?
No, 2823 Versante does not have a pool.
Does 2823 Versante have accessible units?
Yes, 2823 Versante has accessible units.
Does 2823 Versante have units with dishwashers?
No, 2823 Versante does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with BalconiesChino Hills Apartments with Parking
Chino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles