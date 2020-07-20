2739 Pointe Coupee

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location with a 180-degree magnificent view! This is the most desirable area in Chino Hills. Just minutes to Chino Spectrum Town Center, The Shoppes of Chino Hills, Costco, Ranch 99 Market, only 2 minutes drive the award-winning Ayala High School (the best high school in the county), many specialty restaurants, freeways, award-winning schools district, banks, supermarkets, relaxed parks & recreation, and so much more. The beautiful home has a lot of recent upgrades which includes a renewed spacious kitchen, plenty of cabinets, large counter top, kitchen island, and on the 2nd floor, there is remodeled master suite and 3 spacious bedrooms, newly painted interior, new flooring, double sink and vanities in bathrooms, and dual fireplace in living room and family. The large open master bedroom has high ceiling, a large relaxing retreat, personal fireplace, skylight, walk-in closet, and custom tub, sinks in the newly remodeled bathroom, and so much more. Many amenities include a spiral stairway, open floor plans, private backyard patio, enclosed side yard, central AC system, 2-car garage, all 4 bedrooms on 2nd floor, main floor powder room, laundry area, lots of dual-pane windows and great lighting. Don't miss out this wonderful to own the best value in the area.