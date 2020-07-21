2651 La Salle Pointe

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in a quiet neighborhood of Chino Hills. Living room with with built-in fireplace, high ceilings and many windows that allow ample light. Tile flooring in foyer, family room, kitchen and all baths. Kitchen open to family room, breakfast nook with slider leading to private backyard. Large master suite with a retreat and spacious master bathroom boasting dual vanity, separate tub and shower. Newer double pane windows. Two car attached garage, washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Easy access to to Orange County via carbon canyon road, the 71,60 freeway and The Shoppes of Chino Hills. Move in ready! A must see!