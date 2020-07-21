All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated August 16 2019 at 4:17 PM

2651 La Salle Pointe

2651 La Salle Pointe · No Longer Available
Location

2651 La Salle Pointe, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in a quiet neighborhood of Chino Hills. Living room with with built-in fireplace, high ceilings and many windows that allow ample light. Tile flooring in foyer, family room, kitchen and all baths. Kitchen open to family room, breakfast nook with slider leading to private backyard. Large master suite with a retreat and spacious master bathroom boasting dual vanity, separate tub and shower. Newer double pane windows. Two car attached garage, washer, dryer and refrigerator are included. Easy access to to Orange County via carbon canyon road, the 71,60 freeway and The Shoppes of Chino Hills. Move in ready! A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2651 La Salle Pointe have any available units?
2651 La Salle Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2651 La Salle Pointe have?
Some of 2651 La Salle Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2651 La Salle Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
2651 La Salle Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2651 La Salle Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 2651 La Salle Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 2651 La Salle Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 2651 La Salle Pointe offers parking.
Does 2651 La Salle Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2651 La Salle Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2651 La Salle Pointe have a pool?
No, 2651 La Salle Pointe does not have a pool.
Does 2651 La Salle Pointe have accessible units?
No, 2651 La Salle Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 2651 La Salle Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2651 La Salle Pointe has units with dishwashers.
