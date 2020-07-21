All apartments in Chino Hills
2539 Pso Del Palacio
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM

2539 Pso Del Palacio

2539 Paseo del Palacio · No Longer Available
Chino Hills
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

2539 Paseo del Palacio, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2539 Paseo Del Palacio, Chino Hills 91709
$2,950/month
BED / BATH: 5/3,0,0,0
SQFT(src): 2,439 (A)
PRICE PER SQFT: $1.25
LOT(src): 6,160/0.1414 (A)
LEVELS: Two
GARAGE: 3/Attached
YEAR BLT(src): 1995 (ASR)
Wonderful 5-bedroom home situated in the highly desirable Chino Hills neighborhood. Great curb appeal with well-maintained landscaping. 1-bedroom and 1-full bath downstairs. New neutral carpeting in the living room/formal dining area. Ceramic tile entry leads to dramatic formal living and dining area with cathedral ceilings. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinetry, ceramic tile counters, and cherry breakfast nook with tile flooring. Spacious family room features inviting fireplace and slider to the backyard. Master suite offers high ceilings, walk-in closet, oval tub, separate shower, and tile floors. Good size secondary bedrooms. Ceiling fans in the master and front bedroom and family room. Upgraded wood floors in the upstairs hall and stairwell. Serene backyard setting backs to lush greenbelt providing privacy, covered patio, expansive lawn area with soothing waterfall fountain. Located within a highly distinguished school district, central to shopping, restaurants, and transportation.

CONTACT Silvia: (626)315-3119

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 Pso Del Palacio have any available units?
2539 Pso Del Palacio doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2539 Pso Del Palacio have?
Some of 2539 Pso Del Palacio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 Pso Del Palacio currently offering any rent specials?
2539 Pso Del Palacio is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 Pso Del Palacio pet-friendly?
Yes, 2539 Pso Del Palacio is pet friendly.
Does 2539 Pso Del Palacio offer parking?
Yes, 2539 Pso Del Palacio offers parking.
Does 2539 Pso Del Palacio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2539 Pso Del Palacio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 Pso Del Palacio have a pool?
No, 2539 Pso Del Palacio does not have a pool.
Does 2539 Pso Del Palacio have accessible units?
No, 2539 Pso Del Palacio does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 Pso Del Palacio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2539 Pso Del Palacio has units with dishwashers.
