Welcome home to 2489 Norte Vista centrally located in the heart of Chino Hills. Boasting 3 Beds and 2.5 baths this centrally located home features a front yard, back yard, pool, private deck, fireplace, large living room, master suite and attached 2 car garage. With excellent schools and shopping moments away, this home has all that you are looking for. Occupant to pay all utilities. Gardener and pool man included.