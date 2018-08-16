2488 Moon Dust Dr #D

Amenities

Luxury Community In Chino Hills, Bed 2.5 Bath Beautiful View - Popular and beautiful Sunset Town Home located in the heart of Chino Hills. Excellent floor plan features 2 master suites, 2.5 baths. Newer laminated wood flooring installed throughout. Windows decorated with plantation style shutters. Elegant living room with a beautiful fireplace. Completely NEW remodeled kitchen. New custom white cabinets, quartz counter top, mosaic back splash and stainless appliances. Beautiful tiling with contemporary glass sink, faucet and quartz counter tops in bathrooms. Two car garage with large storage space and finished floors. Quiet and well maintained community facilities include tennis court, fenced pool/spa. Close to shopping center, movie theaters, and award winning schools.



Rent Includes:

Range/Oven

Microwave

Fridge

Dishwasher



*Water and Trash are covered in rent

*All other utilities not covered

*Pets are not allowed



To apply and schedule showing, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now" or "Schedule Showing."

https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/

In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.



No Pets Allowed



