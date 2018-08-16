All apartments in Chino Hills
2488 Moon Dust Dr #D

2488 Moon Dust Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2488 Moon Dust Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Luxury Community In Chino Hills, Bed 2.5 Bath Beautiful View - Popular and beautiful Sunset Town Home located in the heart of Chino Hills. Excellent floor plan features 2 master suites, 2.5 baths. Newer laminated wood flooring installed throughout. Windows decorated with plantation style shutters. Elegant living room with a beautiful fireplace. Completely NEW remodeled kitchen. New custom white cabinets, quartz counter top, mosaic back splash and stainless appliances. Beautiful tiling with contemporary glass sink, faucet and quartz counter tops in bathrooms. Two car garage with large storage space and finished floors. Quiet and well maintained community facilities include tennis court, fenced pool/spa. Close to shopping center, movie theaters, and award winning schools.

Rent Includes:
Range/Oven
Microwave
Fridge
Dishwasher

*Water and Trash are covered in rent
*All other utilities not covered
*Pets are not allowed

To apply and schedule showing, follow link and find this address. Click "Apply Now" or "Schedule Showing."
https://www.rtpropertymanagementca.com/vacancies/
In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly from our website (Link Above). We do not accept third party applications and credit scores. Our application fee is $40 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3245770)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2488 Moon Dust Dr #D have any available units?
2488 Moon Dust Dr #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2488 Moon Dust Dr #D have?
Some of 2488 Moon Dust Dr #D's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2488 Moon Dust Dr #D currently offering any rent specials?
2488 Moon Dust Dr #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2488 Moon Dust Dr #D pet-friendly?
No, 2488 Moon Dust Dr #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 2488 Moon Dust Dr #D offer parking?
Yes, 2488 Moon Dust Dr #D offers parking.
Does 2488 Moon Dust Dr #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2488 Moon Dust Dr #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2488 Moon Dust Dr #D have a pool?
Yes, 2488 Moon Dust Dr #D has a pool.
Does 2488 Moon Dust Dr #D have accessible units?
No, 2488 Moon Dust Dr #D does not have accessible units.
Does 2488 Moon Dust Dr #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2488 Moon Dust Dr #D has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
