Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
2487 Moon Dust
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:35 AM

2487 Moon Dust

2487 Moon Dust Drive · No Longer Available
Chino Hills
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2487 Moon Dust Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
*** prime location of North Chino Hills*** 3-bedroom 2.5 bath rooms condo home. It’s the largest model within The Sunset Town homes community. Situated end-unit. Providing views of lush greenery from most windows. This home refreshed new interior painting , new kitchen granite counter tops, new stain-less still appliance, all entire inside has recessed lights. New water proof flooring stairs and up-stairs all bed rooms.The first floor offers an open floor plan, featuring tile flooring throughout the living and dining room, a gas fireplace, and large 25x13 patio. The kitchen has tile floors and new gray granite counter tops, as well as a breakfast bar. Just a few steps away is the two-car garage with extra storage space. The second floor has a master bedroom and bathroom, as well as two additional bedrooms and another bathroom. Also on the second floor is the laundry area, with cabinetry and drying/hanging space. The HOA maintains a clean and safe complex, providing its community members with a pool, spa, playground, tennis court, hiking trails, and weekend security. Chino Hills is a highly desirable area, best regarded for its top-rated school district and community activities. The city also has several popular shopping centers and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2487 Moon Dust have any available units?
2487 Moon Dust doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2487 Moon Dust have?
Some of 2487 Moon Dust's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2487 Moon Dust currently offering any rent specials?
2487 Moon Dust is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2487 Moon Dust pet-friendly?
No, 2487 Moon Dust is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 2487 Moon Dust offer parking?
Yes, 2487 Moon Dust offers parking.
Does 2487 Moon Dust have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2487 Moon Dust does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2487 Moon Dust have a pool?
Yes, 2487 Moon Dust has a pool.
Does 2487 Moon Dust have accessible units?
No, 2487 Moon Dust does not have accessible units.
Does 2487 Moon Dust have units with dishwashers?
No, 2487 Moon Dust does not have units with dishwashers.

