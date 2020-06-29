2487 Moon Dust

Amenities

*** prime location of North Chino Hills*** 3-bedroom 2.5 bath rooms condo home. It’s the largest model within The Sunset Town homes community. Situated end-unit. Providing views of lush greenery from most windows. This home refreshed new interior painting , new kitchen granite counter tops, new stain-less still appliance, all entire inside has recessed lights. New water proof flooring stairs and up-stairs all bed rooms.The first floor offers an open floor plan, featuring tile flooring throughout the living and dining room, a gas fireplace, and large 25x13 patio. The kitchen has tile floors and new gray granite counter tops, as well as a breakfast bar. Just a few steps away is the two-car garage with extra storage space. The second floor has a master bedroom and bathroom, as well as two additional bedrooms and another bathroom. Also on the second floor is the laundry area, with cabinetry and drying/hanging space. The HOA maintains a clean and safe complex, providing its community members with a pool, spa, playground, tennis court, hiking trails, and weekend security. Chino Hills is a highly desirable area, best regarded for its top-rated school district and community activities. The city also has several popular shopping centers and restaurants.