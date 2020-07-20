All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated December 9 2019 at 9:46 PM

2278 Olivine Drive

2278 Olivine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2278 Olivine Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Beautiful two story VIEW home in the the prestigious Summit Ranch of Chino Hills. New carpet and interior paint throughout. New laminate flooring in the kitchen and entryway. Lovely living room with a fireplace and high ceilings. Open floor plan with adjoining kitchen and family room as well as a formal dining room. Home is wonderful for enjoyment and relaxation. Upstairs features a large master bedroom that overlooks the large back yard with a breathtaking VIEW!!! The upstairs balcony has been enclosed and can be used as a bonus room or a 4th bedroom. This amazing community has a full service Equestrian Center, Club House, Pool, Tennis Courts, Parks and Equestrian/Hiking Trails. Close to the Commons and the Shoppes in Chino Hills, also a short drive through Carbon Canyon to Orange County. Shopping/Restaurants/Entertainment. Award winning Chino Valley Unified Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2278 Olivine Drive have any available units?
2278 Olivine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2278 Olivine Drive have?
Some of 2278 Olivine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2278 Olivine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2278 Olivine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2278 Olivine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2278 Olivine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 2278 Olivine Drive offer parking?
No, 2278 Olivine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2278 Olivine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2278 Olivine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2278 Olivine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2278 Olivine Drive has a pool.
Does 2278 Olivine Drive have accessible units?
No, 2278 Olivine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2278 Olivine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2278 Olivine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
