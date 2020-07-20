2278 Olivine Drive

Amenities

Beautiful two story VIEW home in the the prestigious Summit Ranch of Chino Hills. New carpet and interior paint throughout. New laminate flooring in the kitchen and entryway. Lovely living room with a fireplace and high ceilings. Open floor plan with adjoining kitchen and family room as well as a formal dining room. Home is wonderful for enjoyment and relaxation. Upstairs features a large master bedroom that overlooks the large back yard with a breathtaking VIEW!!! The upstairs balcony has been enclosed and can be used as a bonus room or a 4th bedroom. This amazing community has a full service Equestrian Center, Club House, Pool, Tennis Courts, Parks and Equestrian/Hiking Trails. Close to the Commons and the Shoppes in Chino Hills, also a short drive through Carbon Canyon to Orange County. Shopping/Restaurants/Entertainment. Award winning Chino Valley Unified Schools.