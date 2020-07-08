2163 Hedgerow Ln

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2163 HEDGEROW LANE CHINO HILLS 91709 (4 BED/3 BATH ) - Charming 4 bedroom / 3 bath home for rent. This home offers 2025 sqft of living space. Enter the main living room with stunning tile floors and high vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has been upgraded with new appliances, and beautiful cabinets with lots of storage. The family room has a fireplace and entry door to the backyard. Upstairs has a beautiful, open feel. The master bedroom is spacious and has been nicely designed.The backyard is a lovely area and great for entertaining. This charming property is located off the 71 fwy in the City of Chino Hills.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all

GARDENER: Tenant billed $75 monthly

PETS: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application



