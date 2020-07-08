All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

2163 Hedgerow Ln

2163 Hedgerow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2163 Hedgerow Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2163 HEDGEROW LANE CHINO HILLS 91709 (4 BED/3 BATH ) - Charming 4 bedroom / 3 bath home for rent. This home offers 2025 sqft of living space. Enter the main living room with stunning tile floors and high vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has been upgraded with new appliances, and beautiful cabinets with lots of storage. The family room has a fireplace and entry door to the backyard. Upstairs has a beautiful, open feel. The master bedroom is spacious and has been nicely designed.The backyard is a lovely area and great for entertaining. This charming property is located off the 71 fwy in the City of Chino Hills.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all
GARDENER: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PETS: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application

(RLNE4522025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2163 Hedgerow Ln have any available units?
2163 Hedgerow Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 2163 Hedgerow Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2163 Hedgerow Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2163 Hedgerow Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2163 Hedgerow Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2163 Hedgerow Ln offer parking?
No, 2163 Hedgerow Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2163 Hedgerow Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2163 Hedgerow Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2163 Hedgerow Ln have a pool?
No, 2163 Hedgerow Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2163 Hedgerow Ln have accessible units?
No, 2163 Hedgerow Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2163 Hedgerow Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2163 Hedgerow Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2163 Hedgerow Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2163 Hedgerow Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

