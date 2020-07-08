2137 Woodhollow Lane

Amenities

Welcome home to Woodhollow! This beautiful Chino Hills home is ready for you to enjoy. You'll love the quiet neighborhood and the undeniable curb appeal. As you enter you'll appreciate the large open living spaces, high ceilings, and beautiful hand scraped flooring. The upgraded lighting in this home is a show stopper. As you enter into the family room, you'll immediately fall in love with the newly renovated kitchen with stunning backsplash and new appliances. You'll also find an upgraded half bath and the laundry on the main level. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms. The master suite is completed with a walk-in closet, private balcony, and private bathroom with an incredible shower. The backyard is an entertainer's dream complete with covered patio, built-in barbecue, fire pit, and lawn. Located close to freeways, shopping, and located in the desirable Chino Valley Unified School District, this home is sure to rent quickly!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: House has Solar Panels. Tenant billed $150 monthly for electricity. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.

GARDENING: Tenants pay 75.00 Monthly

PETS: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.