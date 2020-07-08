All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 2137 Woodhollow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
2137 Woodhollow Lane
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:45 PM

2137 Woodhollow Lane

2137 Woodhollow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2137 Woodhollow Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
bbq/grill
Welcome home to Woodhollow! This beautiful Chino Hills home is ready for you to enjoy. You'll love the quiet neighborhood and the undeniable curb appeal. As you enter you'll appreciate the large open living spaces, high ceilings, and beautiful hand scraped flooring. The upgraded lighting in this home is a show stopper. As you enter into the family room, you'll immediately fall in love with the newly renovated kitchen with stunning backsplash and new appliances. You'll also find an upgraded half bath and the laundry on the main level. Upstairs you will find 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms. The master suite is completed with a walk-in closet, private balcony, and private bathroom with an incredible shower. The backyard is an entertainer's dream complete with covered patio, built-in barbecue, fire pit, and lawn. Located close to freeways, shopping, and located in the desirable Chino Valley Unified School District, this home is sure to rent quickly!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: House has Solar Panels. Tenant billed $150 monthly for electricity. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.
GARDENING: Tenants pay 75.00 Monthly
PETS: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2137 Woodhollow Lane have any available units?
2137 Woodhollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2137 Woodhollow Lane have?
Some of 2137 Woodhollow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2137 Woodhollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2137 Woodhollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2137 Woodhollow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2137 Woodhollow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2137 Woodhollow Lane offer parking?
No, 2137 Woodhollow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2137 Woodhollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2137 Woodhollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2137 Woodhollow Lane have a pool?
No, 2137 Woodhollow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2137 Woodhollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 2137 Woodhollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2137 Woodhollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2137 Woodhollow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles