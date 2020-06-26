2120 PASEO GRANDE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

4 BEDROOM IN NORTH CHINO HILLS - This 4 bedroom home is located in the rolling foothills of North Chino Hills area with easy access to markets, shopping, transportation and award winning schools. Formal living room and dining upon entry with high ceilings. Newer neutral carpeting throughout. Wood laminate floors in upstairs hallway and part of downstairs. The kitchen is remodeled with granite counter tops, white cabinetry, recessed lights and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has ample counter space and good storage plus breakfast nook. Kitchen opens to the family room which enjoys fireplace and built in storage niche. Nice extra details include crown molding throughout the family room, bedroom and kitchen, and decorative casings around many of the windows. Master bedroom has high ceilings, oversized master bath and walk in closet with mirrored doors. One bedroom is conveniently located downstairs. Full bathroom is also located downstairs and has decorative wainscoting. Inside laundry room. Three car garage plus a generous amount of driveway parking. Backyard features concrete patio for outside entertaining with decorative raised planter and deck space with above ground spa for relaxing.Available now. Deposit is $3000. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!



Iehouses Property Management. We will work with most credit if you have a good landlord rating or excellent cosigner (bigger deposit maybe required). Call for more info or to schedule a showing, 951-247-2100. We suggest you drive by the properties you are interested in first.



(RLNE4933363)