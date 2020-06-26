All apartments in Chino Hills
2120 PASEO GRANDE
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:07 AM

2120 PASEO GRANDE

2120 Paseo Grande · No Longer Available
Location

2120 Paseo Grande, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
4 BEDROOM IN NORTH CHINO HILLS - This 4 bedroom home is located in the rolling foothills of North Chino Hills area with easy access to markets, shopping, transportation and award winning schools. Formal living room and dining upon entry with high ceilings. Newer neutral carpeting throughout. Wood laminate floors in upstairs hallway and part of downstairs. The kitchen is remodeled with granite counter tops, white cabinetry, recessed lights and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen has ample counter space and good storage plus breakfast nook. Kitchen opens to the family room which enjoys fireplace and built in storage niche. Nice extra details include crown molding throughout the family room, bedroom and kitchen, and decorative casings around many of the windows. Master bedroom has high ceilings, oversized master bath and walk in closet with mirrored doors. One bedroom is conveniently located downstairs. Full bathroom is also located downstairs and has decorative wainscoting. Inside laundry room. Three car garage plus a generous amount of driveway parking. Backyard features concrete patio for outside entertaining with decorative raised planter and deck space with above ground spa for relaxing.Available now. Deposit is $3000. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!

Iehouses Property Management. We will work with most credit if you have a good landlord rating or excellent cosigner (bigger deposit maybe required). Call for more info or to schedule a showing, 951-247-2100. We suggest you drive by the properties you are interested in first.

(RLNE4933363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 PASEO GRANDE have any available units?
2120 PASEO GRANDE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2120 PASEO GRANDE have?
Some of 2120 PASEO GRANDE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 PASEO GRANDE currently offering any rent specials?
2120 PASEO GRANDE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 PASEO GRANDE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2120 PASEO GRANDE is pet friendly.
Does 2120 PASEO GRANDE offer parking?
Yes, 2120 PASEO GRANDE offers parking.
Does 2120 PASEO GRANDE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 PASEO GRANDE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 PASEO GRANDE have a pool?
No, 2120 PASEO GRANDE does not have a pool.
Does 2120 PASEO GRANDE have accessible units?
No, 2120 PASEO GRANDE does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 PASEO GRANDE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 PASEO GRANDE does not have units with dishwashers.
