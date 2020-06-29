18051 Arroyo Lane

Amenities

Beautiful home located in prestigious Chino Hills with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Impressive soaring vaulted ceilings carry throughout the dining and living room. Cozy family room with rustic brick fireplace opens to the kitchen complete with refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Spacious master bedroom located upstairs with vaulted ceilings, separate his/her closets and master bath. Two additional bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom complete with dual vanities. Enjoy the California sun in the peaceful backyard. Just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and major freeways.