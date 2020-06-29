All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 18051 Arroyo Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
18051 Arroyo Lane
Last updated March 17 2020 at 9:23 PM

18051 Arroyo Lane

18051 Arroyo Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18051 Arroyo Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful home located in prestigious Chino Hills with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Impressive soaring vaulted ceilings carry throughout the dining and living room. Cozy family room with rustic brick fireplace opens to the kitchen complete with refrigerator, gas stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Spacious master bedroom located upstairs with vaulted ceilings, separate his/her closets and master bath. Two additional bedrooms share a jack and jill bathroom complete with dual vanities. Enjoy the California sun in the peaceful backyard. Just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and major freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18051 Arroyo Lane have any available units?
18051 Arroyo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 18051 Arroyo Lane have?
Some of 18051 Arroyo Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18051 Arroyo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18051 Arroyo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18051 Arroyo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18051 Arroyo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 18051 Arroyo Lane offer parking?
No, 18051 Arroyo Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18051 Arroyo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18051 Arroyo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18051 Arroyo Lane have a pool?
No, 18051 Arroyo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18051 Arroyo Lane have accessible units?
No, 18051 Arroyo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18051 Arroyo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18051 Arroyo Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles