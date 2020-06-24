17953 S Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Extremely sharp 2-story Butterfield Ranch home at the end of a very quiet Cul-de-sac. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with Spanish tile flooring in entry, hallway, kitchen and bathrooms. Laminate wood flooring in living room and dining room, staircase and hallways. Nice kitchen and cozy breakfast nook area with bay windows. Granite counter and stainless steel kitchen appliances are included. Vaulted ceilings, new energy efficient windows, window shutters and window blinds throughout the home. Great open floor plan, which includes living room with fireplace and formal dining room. Master bedroom has dual closets and bathroom has his and hers sinks with separate tub/shower. Walk to a relaxing and low maintenance 4600 square lot yard with stamped concrete flooring and grassy area for the kids to play. Backyard comes equipped with a built-in BBQ, counter and bar, and bar fridge - great for entertaining! Two car attached garage with automatic openers. Washer and dryer in garage. Tons of great storage in garage, including built in cabinets. Within walking distance to Butterfield Ranch Elementary school and Butterfield community park. Great neighborhood. Easy access to the 71 and 91 freeways, the Shops of Chino Hills, and Chino Hills State Park.,