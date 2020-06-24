All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 17953 S Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
17953 S Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17953 S Trail

17953 South Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17953 South Trail, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Extremely sharp 2-story Butterfield Ranch home at the end of a very quiet Cul-de-sac. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with Spanish tile flooring in entry, hallway, kitchen and bathrooms. Laminate wood flooring in living room and dining room, staircase and hallways. Nice kitchen and cozy breakfast nook area with bay windows. Granite counter and stainless steel kitchen appliances are included. Vaulted ceilings, new energy efficient windows, window shutters and window blinds throughout the home. Great open floor plan, which includes living room with fireplace and formal dining room. Master bedroom has dual closets and bathroom has his and hers sinks with separate tub/shower. Walk to a relaxing and low maintenance 4600 square lot yard with stamped concrete flooring and grassy area for the kids to play. Backyard comes equipped with a built-in BBQ, counter and bar, and bar fridge - great for entertaining! Two car attached garage with automatic openers. Washer and dryer in garage. Tons of great storage in garage, including built in cabinets. Within walking distance to Butterfield Ranch Elementary school and Butterfield community park. Great neighborhood. Easy access to the 71 and 91 freeways, the Shops of Chino Hills, and Chino Hills State Park.,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17953 S Trail have any available units?
17953 S Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 17953 S Trail have?
Some of 17953 S Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17953 S Trail currently offering any rent specials?
17953 S Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17953 S Trail pet-friendly?
No, 17953 S Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 17953 S Trail offer parking?
Yes, 17953 S Trail offers parking.
Does 17953 S Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17953 S Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17953 S Trail have a pool?
No, 17953 S Trail does not have a pool.
Does 17953 S Trail have accessible units?
No, 17953 S Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 17953 S Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17953 S Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms
Chino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles