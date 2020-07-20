All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated May 21 2019 at 5:55 PM

17228 Guarda Drive

17228 Guarda Dr
Location

17228 Guarda Dr, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Location! The house located in brand new Vila Borba Community. Features big master bedroom, walk in closet, formal dining room could be used as office, down stair bedroom with full bathroom, half bathroom for guest, separate laundry room on second floor. Upgraded special design granite counter top and stainless appliances. Water softener and RO drinking water system upgraded. 2 car garage separate with 1 extra space for storage.This beautiful Chino Hills home is perfect for a growing family, easy access to 71Fwy, close to Chino Hills high school. Near by Club golf course, El Prado golf course and regional park. Located in a quiet street on a child-safe cul-de-sac. Chino Valley unified school district. The owner look for a long term leasing. Don't miss this great opportunity to show this fantastic house to you clients and they will love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17228 Guarda Drive have any available units?
17228 Guarda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 17228 Guarda Drive have?
Some of 17228 Guarda Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17228 Guarda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17228 Guarda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17228 Guarda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17228 Guarda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 17228 Guarda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17228 Guarda Drive offers parking.
Does 17228 Guarda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17228 Guarda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17228 Guarda Drive have a pool?
No, 17228 Guarda Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17228 Guarda Drive have accessible units?
No, 17228 Guarda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17228 Guarda Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17228 Guarda Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
