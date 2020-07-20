17228 Guarda Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Location! The house located in brand new Vila Borba Community. Features big master bedroom, walk in closet, formal dining room could be used as office, down stair bedroom with full bathroom, half bathroom for guest, separate laundry room on second floor. Upgraded special design granite counter top and stainless appliances. Water softener and RO drinking water system upgraded. 2 car garage separate with 1 extra space for storage.This beautiful Chino Hills home is perfect for a growing family, easy access to 71Fwy, close to Chino Hills high school. Near by Club golf course, El Prado golf course and regional park. Located in a quiet street on a child-safe cul-de-sac. Chino Valley unified school district. The owner look for a long term leasing. Don't miss this great opportunity to show this fantastic house to you clients and they will love it!