16281 Phidias Lane

Beautiful Chino Hills home located in cul-de-sac features formal living & dining rooms, sweeping staircase, family room with fireplace, kitchen with island, double oven and dining nook overlooking very private back yard. Main floor bedroom, 3/4 bathroom downstairs with custom sink. Upstairs laundry room with lots of cupboards and plenty of counter space.2 Master bedrooms. 1 Huge master suite features step up retreat, master bathroom features 2 separate sink areas, oval tub and separate shower, huge double walk in closet. 2nd master bedroom bedroom features a walk in closet and its own private bathroom, with tub/ shower combo. 2 more bedrooms upstairs share a jack and jill bathroom with double sinks and tub/ shower combo. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Low maintenance back yard with block walls all around. 3 car garage. 2 A/C units. Close to Chino Hills High and shopping.