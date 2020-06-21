All apartments in Chino Hills
Location

16281 Phidias Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Chino Hills home located in cul-de-sac features formal living & dining rooms, sweeping staircase, family room with fireplace, kitchen with island, double oven and dining nook overlooking very private back yard. Main floor bedroom, 3/4 bathroom downstairs with custom sink. Upstairs laundry room with lots of cupboards and plenty of counter space.2 Master bedrooms. 1 Huge master suite features step up retreat, master bathroom features 2 separate sink areas, oval tub and separate shower, huge double walk in closet. 2nd master bedroom bedroom features a walk in closet and its own private bathroom, with tub/ shower combo. 2 more bedrooms upstairs share a jack and jill bathroom with double sinks and tub/ shower combo. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Low maintenance back yard with block walls all around. 3 car garage. 2 A/C units. Close to Chino Hills High and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16281 Phidias Lane have any available units?
16281 Phidias Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 16281 Phidias Lane have?
Some of 16281 Phidias Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16281 Phidias Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16281 Phidias Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16281 Phidias Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16281 Phidias Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 16281 Phidias Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16281 Phidias Lane does offer parking.
Does 16281 Phidias Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16281 Phidias Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16281 Phidias Lane have a pool?
No, 16281 Phidias Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16281 Phidias Lane have accessible units?
No, 16281 Phidias Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16281 Phidias Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16281 Phidias Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
