Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:27 AM

16249 Vermeer Drive

16249 Vermeer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16249 Vermeer Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

granite counters
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! Beautiful home in desirable Chino Hills neighborhood. As you enter you will notice the vaulted ceilings, offering tons of natural light. One bedroom is located downstairs with its own bathroom! Kitchen has granite counter tops and dual oven. Large master bedroom with fireplace. Large loft upstairs. Conveniently located with easy access to 71,91, and 60 freeways, shopping and restaurants, chino hills state park, hiking trails, golf course, and highly rated chino hills school district. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16249 Vermeer Drive have any available units?
16249 Vermeer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 16249 Vermeer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16249 Vermeer Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16249 Vermeer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16249 Vermeer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 16249 Vermeer Drive offer parking?
No, 16249 Vermeer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16249 Vermeer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16249 Vermeer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16249 Vermeer Drive have a pool?
No, 16249 Vermeer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 16249 Vermeer Drive have accessible units?
No, 16249 Vermeer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16249 Vermeer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16249 Vermeer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16249 Vermeer Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16249 Vermeer Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
