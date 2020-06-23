16249 Vermeer Drive

Amenities

granite counters fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities

Welcome Home! Beautiful home in desirable Chino Hills neighborhood. As you enter you will notice the vaulted ceilings, offering tons of natural light. One bedroom is located downstairs with its own bathroom! Kitchen has granite counter tops and dual oven. Large master bedroom with fireplace. Large loft upstairs. Conveniently located with easy access to 71,91, and 60 freeways, shopping and restaurants, chino hills state park, hiking trails, golf course, and highly rated chino hills school district. Must See!