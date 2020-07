Amenities

Single Family Home in she very desirable city of Chino Hills. This 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom, Tall ceilings living room, dinning room, family room, kitchen and nook area. Wood flooring through the first floor and carpeting on the second level. The home is bright and airy with lost of natural sunlight. Home has amazing city views and is in a great school area.