16183 Firestone Lane

Charming Chino Hills Single-Family Home - Lovely 2-bedroom 2 bath home with a loft. Walking distance to schools. Quiet neighborhood. Kitchen includes stovetop/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Two car garage. Close to parks and Los Serranos Country Club. Short drive to The Shoppes of Chino Hills, multiple shopping plazas and restaurants. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!



Monthly Rent: $1,895.00

Deposit: starts at $1,895.00 (varies depending on credit)



Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.



For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.



