Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16183 Firestone Lane

16183 Firestone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16183 Firestone Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
garage
Charming Chino Hills Single-Family Home - Lovely 2-bedroom 2 bath home with a loft. Walking distance to schools. Quiet neighborhood. Kitchen includes stovetop/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Two car garage. Close to parks and Los Serranos Country Club. Short drive to The Shoppes of Chino Hills, multiple shopping plazas and restaurants. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $1,895.00
Deposit: starts at $1,895.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.

(RLNE4576169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16183 Firestone Lane have any available units?
16183 Firestone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 16183 Firestone Lane have?
Some of 16183 Firestone Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16183 Firestone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16183 Firestone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16183 Firestone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16183 Firestone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 16183 Firestone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16183 Firestone Lane offers parking.
Does 16183 Firestone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16183 Firestone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16183 Firestone Lane have a pool?
No, 16183 Firestone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16183 Firestone Lane have accessible units?
No, 16183 Firestone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16183 Firestone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16183 Firestone Lane has units with dishwashers.
