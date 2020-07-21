16128 Chadwick Court

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful and updated 2 Story Home has 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath.



Take a virtual tour by clicking on this link:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FgzNv8e3jsY



Downstairs you will find a Office/Bedroom and the half bath. This Great size living room has tile flooring, fireplace, and built-in cabinets.



The beautifully, spacious and updated kitchen has quartz countertops, white cabinets with subway-tile backsplash and recess lighting.



New Stainless Steel Appliance: stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.The upstairs has 3 bedrooms 2 baths with a loft and laundry room. The 2 bedrooms have built-in closets



The master bedroom is a great size and it has an on-suite with double sinks, shower, and bathtub. It also has a walk-in closet with built-ins.



If you like to entertain you will love this back yard. It is fenced in and it has a sitting area around the fire pit. The attached garage is for 2 cars. Lawn maintenance is included.



This home is truly a rare rental-jewel in Chino Hills. Great upgrades, plenty of space, and a great yard.



Rent: $2,495

Application Fee: $45.00

Security Deposit: $2,495

Available - Now!



This home is pet-friendly with a fee per month/pet rent and $250 per pet deposit. Maximum two pets.



*****

Virtually walk through the home at the following link!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FgzNv8e3jsY

*****



Easy showings at your leisure, Please see the video.

Call today!!



Professionally managed by Formatic Property Management, Inc., offering excellent customer service, the latest in technology, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Formatic Property Management, Inc.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.