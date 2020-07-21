All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated October 29 2019 at 8:15 PM

16128 Chadwick Court

16128 Chadwick Court · No Longer Available
Location

16128 Chadwick Court, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful and updated 2 Story Home has 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath.

Take a virtual tour by clicking on this link:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FgzNv8e3jsY

Downstairs you will find a Office/Bedroom and the half bath. This Great size living room has tile flooring, fireplace, and built-in cabinets.

The beautifully, spacious and updated kitchen has quartz countertops, white cabinets with subway-tile backsplash and recess lighting.

New Stainless Steel Appliance: stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher.The upstairs has 3 bedrooms 2 baths with a loft and laundry room. The 2 bedrooms have built-in closets

The master bedroom is a great size and it has an on-suite with double sinks, shower, and bathtub. It also has a walk-in closet with built-ins.

If you like to entertain you will love this back yard. It is fenced in and it has a sitting area around the fire pit. The attached garage is for 2 cars. Lawn maintenance is included.

This home is truly a rare rental-jewel in Chino Hills. Great upgrades, plenty of space, and a great yard.

Rent: $2,495
Application Fee: $45.00
Security Deposit: $2,495
Available - Now!

This home is pet-friendly with a fee per month/pet rent and $250 per pet deposit. Maximum two pets.

*****
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FgzNv8e3jsY
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=FgzNv8e3jsY
*****

Easy showings at your leisure, Please see the video.
Call today!!

Professionally managed by Formatic Property Management, Inc., offering excellent customer service, the latest in technology, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Formatic Property Management, Inc.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16128 Chadwick Court have any available units?
16128 Chadwick Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 16128 Chadwick Court have?
Some of 16128 Chadwick Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16128 Chadwick Court currently offering any rent specials?
16128 Chadwick Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16128 Chadwick Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 16128 Chadwick Court is pet friendly.
Does 16128 Chadwick Court offer parking?
Yes, 16128 Chadwick Court offers parking.
Does 16128 Chadwick Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16128 Chadwick Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16128 Chadwick Court have a pool?
No, 16128 Chadwick Court does not have a pool.
Does 16128 Chadwick Court have accessible units?
No, 16128 Chadwick Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16128 Chadwick Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16128 Chadwick Court has units with dishwashers.
