Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
16119 Saggio Lane
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:15 AM

16119 Saggio Lane

16119 Saggio Ln · No Longer Available
Location

16119 Saggio Ln, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
internet access
Welcome to this tri-level 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo in the highly desirable Jade Tree community. Loaded with upgrades including premium tile flooring, upgraded carpet, tankless water heater, window shutters, internet connections pre-wired, recessed lighting with cool modern colors bringing the latest in design trends. The entry level features an outdoor patio area, full bedroom suite downstairs, perfect for guests and added privacy. The main level opens up to a dining area, living room and kitchen with outdoor balcony overlooking the city lights and San Gabriel mountains. This is one of the only units in the community with an un-obstructed view. Kitchen has large center island, quartz counter tops, walk in pantry, beautiful wood cabinetry and high end stainless steel appliances which includes refrigerator with built in water pitcher, washer dryer for tenant convenience. Direct access to the two-car attached garage which includes a custom 220V charger for electric vehicles. The community features plenty of guest parking, a private park with playground, gazebo, barbecues & benches to relax on. Low maintenance home located in the Michael G. Wickman Elementary, Robert O. Townsend Junior High and Chino Hills High School districts. Conveniently located near restaurants, banks, pharmacies, Starbucks etc, along with easy access to parks, shopping centers and the freeway. See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16119 Saggio Lane have any available units?
16119 Saggio Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 16119 Saggio Lane have?
Some of 16119 Saggio Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16119 Saggio Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16119 Saggio Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16119 Saggio Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16119 Saggio Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 16119 Saggio Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16119 Saggio Lane offers parking.
Does 16119 Saggio Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16119 Saggio Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16119 Saggio Lane have a pool?
No, 16119 Saggio Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16119 Saggio Lane have accessible units?
No, 16119 Saggio Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16119 Saggio Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16119 Saggio Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

