16119 Saggio Lane

Welcome to this tri-level 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath condo in the highly desirable Jade Tree community. Loaded with upgrades including premium tile flooring, upgraded carpet, tankless water heater, window shutters, internet connections pre-wired, recessed lighting with cool modern colors bringing the latest in design trends. The entry level features an outdoor patio area, full bedroom suite downstairs, perfect for guests and added privacy. The main level opens up to a dining area, living room and kitchen with outdoor balcony overlooking the city lights and San Gabriel mountains. This is one of the only units in the community with an un-obstructed view. Kitchen has large center island, quartz counter tops, walk in pantry, beautiful wood cabinetry and high end stainless steel appliances which includes refrigerator with built in water pitcher, washer dryer for tenant convenience. Direct access to the two-car attached garage which includes a custom 220V charger for electric vehicles. The community features plenty of guest parking, a private park with playground, gazebo, barbecues & benches to relax on. Low maintenance home located in the Michael G. Wickman Elementary, Robert O. Townsend Junior High and Chino Hills High School districts. Conveniently located near restaurants, banks, pharmacies, Starbucks etc, along with easy access to parks, shopping centers and the freeway. See it today!