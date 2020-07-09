15938 Silver Springs Dr

Amenities

Charming, bright & spacious home + great location



Gorgeous single family home with open floor plan and wooden flooring throughout the house.

The well-lit entry leads to a large formal living room with vaulted ceilings and a separate formal dining area. Kitchen is remodeled with beautiful granite counter tops, glassed backsplash, SS appliances, and spacious cabinets. Next to the kitchen is a big family room with a brick fireplace, and a breakfast nook with views of the beautiful large backyard. Main floor finishes up with an updated half bath and a laundry room with gas dryer hook-up. 3 car-garage with epoxy flooring and storage cabinets.

A curved staircase takes you to the second floor consisting of a decent sized loft, two good sized bedrooms, a jack n Jill bath and a large master with en suite 5 piece master bath, including a jacuzzi, separate shower, private restroom and a large walk-in closet.

Minutes away from 71 Fwy, popular restaurants, coffee shops, Chino Hills High school, Pinehurst park, and hiking trails.

