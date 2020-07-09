All apartments in Chino Hills
15938 Silver Springs Dr

Location

15938 Silver Springs Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Charming, bright & spacious home + great location - Property Id: 284350

Gorgeous single family home with open floor plan and wooden flooring throughout the house.
The well-lit entry leads to a large formal living room with vaulted ceilings and a separate formal dining area. Kitchen is remodeled with beautiful granite counter tops, glassed backsplash, SS appliances, and spacious cabinets. Next to the kitchen is a big family room with a brick fireplace, and a breakfast nook with views of the beautiful large backyard. Main floor finishes up with an updated half bath and a laundry room with gas dryer hook-up. 3 car-garage with epoxy flooring and storage cabinets.
A curved staircase takes you to the second floor consisting of a decent sized loft, two good sized bedrooms, a jack n Jill bath and a large master with en suite 5 piece master bath, including a jacuzzi, separate shower, private restroom and a large walk-in closet.
Minutes away from 71 Fwy, popular restaurants, coffee shops, Chino Hills High school, Pinehurst park, and hiking trails.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284350
Property Id 284350

(RLNE5794422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

