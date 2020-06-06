15900 Ellington Way

Amenities

Available Now! - Welcome to the Towns at Bristol, a beautiful community with luxurious features and amenities! Upon entering the home you are greeted with a beautifully landscaped front patio. On the first floor you will find one bedroom and one full bath, perfect for a guest room. As you walk up to the second floor you are greeted with a beautiful kitchen with a large center island, all stainless steel GE appliances, granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, and wide planked vinyl flooring with a wood grained appearance. The master suite is equipped with a gorgeous bathroom with marble countertops and a shower surrounded with subway tiles! Extra features include energy saving windows, a 14 SEER high efficiency AC condenser, and a tankless water heater! This home boasts luxury everywhere you look and it is all located in a community with fantastic schools and attractions!



Minimum Requirements:

-Income: 2.5x the rent amount

-Good Credit: 640+

-Good Rental History

-Stable/verifiable Income

-SUBMIT for Pets: owner's approval of breed/size/limit

-Renter's Insurance Required



Must Provide:

Copy of 1 month's paystubs

Copy of 2 month's bank statements

Copy of Photo ID



Application is online!

www.RobertColeProperties.com



Leasing Agent:

Robert Cole Properties

(951) 330-0405

leasing@robertcole-properties.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3787413)