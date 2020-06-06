15900 Ellington Way

Amenities
Available Now! - Welcome to the Towns at Bristol, a beautiful community with luxurious features and amenities! Upon entering the home you are greeted with a beautifully landscaped front patio. On the first floor you will find one bedroom and one full bath, perfect for a guest room. As you walk up to the second floor you are greeted with a beautiful kitchen with a large center island, all stainless steel GE appliances, granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, and wide planked vinyl flooring with a wood grained appearance. The master suite is equipped with a gorgeous bathroom with marble countertops and a shower surrounded with subway tiles! Extra features include energy saving windows, a 14 SEER high efficiency AC condenser, and a tankless water heater! This home boasts luxury everywhere you look and it is all located in a community with fantastic schools and attractions!
Minimum Requirements:
-Income: 2.5x the rent amount
-Good Credit: 640+
-Good Rental History
-Stable/verifiable Income
-SUBMIT for Pets: owner's approval of breed/size/limit
-Renter's Insurance Required
Must Provide:
Copy of 1 month's paystubs
Copy of 2 month's bank statements
Copy of Photo ID
Application is online!
www.RobertColeProperties.com
Leasing Agent:
Robert Cole Properties
(951) 330-0405
leasing@robertcole-properties.com
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3787413)