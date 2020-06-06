All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:10 PM

15812 Ellington Way

15812 Ellington Way · (909) 839-3819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15812 Ellington Way, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2292 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Only 2.5 year old! Light and bright Single Family House with nice size backyard in the highly demanded Bristol Community. Conveniently located within walking distance to Chino Hills High School, supermarket, bank, restaurants, parks, and shopping centers. This newer home features wood and tile floors on the ground floor for easy maintenance. Nice size backyard to enjoy. well-planned community green belt for walking and exercising. Nice quiet neighborhood with the convenience to everything nearby that is hard to come by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15812 Ellington Way have any available units?
15812 Ellington Way has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15812 Ellington Way have?
Some of 15812 Ellington Way's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15812 Ellington Way currently offering any rent specials?
15812 Ellington Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15812 Ellington Way pet-friendly?
No, 15812 Ellington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 15812 Ellington Way offer parking?
Yes, 15812 Ellington Way does offer parking.
Does 15812 Ellington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15812 Ellington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15812 Ellington Way have a pool?
No, 15812 Ellington Way does not have a pool.
Does 15812 Ellington Way have accessible units?
No, 15812 Ellington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15812 Ellington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15812 Ellington Way has units with dishwashers.
