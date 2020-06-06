15812 Ellington Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Only 2.5 year old! Light and bright Single Family House with nice size backyard in the highly demanded Bristol Community. Conveniently located within walking distance to Chino Hills High School, supermarket, bank, restaurants, parks, and shopping centers. This newer home features wood and tile floors on the ground floor for easy maintenance. Nice size backyard to enjoy. well-planned community green belt for walking and exercising. Nice quiet neighborhood with the convenience to everything nearby that is hard to come by.