15580 Ficus Street
Last updated September 10 2019 at 6:57 AM

15580 Ficus Street

15580 Ficus Street · No Longer Available
Location

15580 Ficus Street, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 beds, 2.5 baths home in Chino Hills! Vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural lighting in the formal living room entry. Extensively remodeled throughout with fresh designer style paint inside and out, beautiful laminate wood floors, remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. The kitchen opens to the eating area and family room with inviting fireplace, which features sleek quartz counter tops, refinished cabinetry, and opens to a large patio and freshly landscaped private back yard. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom that exudes the perfect balance of comfort and serenity. It opens to a private sun deck with undisturbed views of the hills and sunsets, perfect for your morning coffee, or night time glass of wine. Large master bathroom has dual sinks, large soaking tub, and walk-in closet. Convenient location, great school district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15580 Ficus Street have any available units?
15580 Ficus Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15580 Ficus Street have?
Some of 15580 Ficus Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15580 Ficus Street currently offering any rent specials?
15580 Ficus Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15580 Ficus Street pet-friendly?
No, 15580 Ficus Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 15580 Ficus Street offer parking?
No, 15580 Ficus Street does not offer parking.
Does 15580 Ficus Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15580 Ficus Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15580 Ficus Street have a pool?
No, 15580 Ficus Street does not have a pool.
Does 15580 Ficus Street have accessible units?
No, 15580 Ficus Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15580 Ficus Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15580 Ficus Street does not have units with dishwashers.
