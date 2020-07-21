15580 Ficus Street

Amenities

Beautiful 4 beds, 2.5 baths home in Chino Hills! Vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural lighting in the formal living room entry. Extensively remodeled throughout with fresh designer style paint inside and out, beautiful laminate wood floors, remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. The kitchen opens to the eating area and family room with inviting fireplace, which features sleek quartz counter tops, refinished cabinetry, and opens to a large patio and freshly landscaped private back yard. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom that exudes the perfect balance of comfort and serenity. It opens to a private sun deck with undisturbed views of the hills and sunsets, perfect for your morning coffee, or night time glass of wine. Large master bathroom has dual sinks, large soaking tub, and walk-in closet. Convenient location, great school district!