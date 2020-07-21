15395 Feldspar Drive

Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled Three level home in highly desirable neighborhood of Chino Hills. This HUGE 10,000 SQFT corner lot is nestled in
the foothills filled with lush trees and green landscapes. Home is 4 bedrooms and 3 bath that boasts 2,516 SQFT of open living space which
offers gorgeous flooring thought out, plantation shutters and dual pane windows. Entering the home, the living room is large and airy, with
cathedral ceilings, a custom glass fireplace! Walk down into the family room that features a cozy brick fireplace and an abundance of
natural light, a bar with a sink. The entertainer kitchen features recessed lights, white cabinetry, Quartz counter-tops, and stainless-steel
appliances that really tie it all together. Generous sized bedrooms will provide comfort for the entire family. The large master bedroom
features high ceiling, a walk in closet and a beautifully update master bathroom. The home also features smart home automation, such as
smart lights that can be controlled by phone smart, garage door, smart sprinklers, smart locks, smart thermostat, smart relays to control
the house from a single switch, 4k cameras surveillance security system, a central hub by wink. This home has been done well from top to
bottom! Centralized for all your shopping and entertainment needs you will be surrounded with urban conveniences while enjoying a
suburban lifestyle. Hurry schedule, your private showing today, before someone else get this gorgeous house their home!