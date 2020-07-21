15395 Feldspar Drive

Amenities

Beautifully Remodeled Three level home in highly desirable neighborhood of Chino Hills. This HUGE 10,000 SQFT corner lot is nestled in

the foothills filled with lush trees and green landscapes. Home is 4 bedrooms and 3 bath that boasts 2,516 SQFT of open living space which

offers gorgeous flooring thought out, plantation shutters and dual pane windows. Entering the home, the living room is large and airy, with

cathedral ceilings, a custom glass fireplace! Walk down into the family room that features a cozy brick fireplace and an abundance of

natural light, a bar with a sink. The entertainer kitchen features recessed lights, white cabinetry, Quartz counter-tops, and stainless-steel

appliances that really tie it all together. Generous sized bedrooms will provide comfort for the entire family. The large master bedroom

features high ceiling, a walk in closet and a beautifully update master bathroom. The home also features smart home automation, such as

smart lights that can be controlled by phone smart, garage door, smart sprinklers, smart locks, smart thermostat, smart relays to control

the house from a single switch, 4k cameras surveillance security system, a central hub by wink. This home has been done well from top to

bottom! Centralized for all your shopping and entertainment needs you will be surrounded with urban conveniences while enjoying a

suburban lifestyle. Hurry schedule, your private showing today, before someone else get this gorgeous house their home!