15395 Feldspar Drive
Last updated October 31 2019 at 11:23 AM

15395 Feldspar Drive

15395 Feldspar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15395 Feldspar Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully Remodeled Three level home in highly desirable neighborhood of Chino Hills. This HUGE 10,000 SQFT corner lot is nestled in
the foothills filled with lush trees and green landscapes. Home is 4 bedrooms and 3 bath that boasts 2,516 SQFT of open living space which
offers gorgeous flooring thought out, plantation shutters and dual pane windows. Entering the home, the living room is large and airy, with
cathedral ceilings, a custom glass fireplace! Walk down into the family room that features a cozy brick fireplace and an abundance of
natural light, a bar with a sink. The entertainer kitchen features recessed lights, white cabinetry, Quartz counter-tops, and stainless-steel
appliances that really tie it all together. Generous sized bedrooms will provide comfort for the entire family. The large master bedroom
features high ceiling, a walk in closet and a beautifully update master bathroom. The home also features smart home automation, such as
smart lights that can be controlled by phone smart, garage door, smart sprinklers, smart locks, smart thermostat, smart relays to control
the house from a single switch, 4k cameras surveillance security system, a central hub by wink. This home has been done well from top to
bottom! Centralized for all your shopping and entertainment needs you will be surrounded with urban conveniences while enjoying a
suburban lifestyle. Hurry schedule, your private showing today, before someone else get this gorgeous house their home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15395 Feldspar Drive have any available units?
15395 Feldspar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15395 Feldspar Drive have?
Some of 15395 Feldspar Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15395 Feldspar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15395 Feldspar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15395 Feldspar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15395 Feldspar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 15395 Feldspar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15395 Feldspar Drive offers parking.
Does 15395 Feldspar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15395 Feldspar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15395 Feldspar Drive have a pool?
No, 15395 Feldspar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15395 Feldspar Drive have accessible units?
No, 15395 Feldspar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15395 Feldspar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15395 Feldspar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
