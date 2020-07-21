15325 Pine Lane

Amenities
This charming single story property has 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,209 living sq feet and central air/heat. The interior has just been remodeled with new laminate wood floors and interior paint. This property is located in the award winning Chino Valley Unified School District just off Chino Hills Pkwy and Pipeline in the City of Chino Hills.
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
GARDENING: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PETS: May be allowed. Submit photo with application