All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 15325 Pine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
15325 Pine Lane
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

15325 Pine Lane

15325 Pine Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

15325 Pine Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming single story property has 4 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,209 living sq feet and central air/heat. The interior has just been remodeled with new laminate wood floors and interior paint. This property is located in the award winning Chino Valley Unified School District just off Chino Hills Pkwy and Pipeline in the City of Chino Hills.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all utilities
GARDENING: Tenant billed $75 monthly
PETS: May be allowed. Submit photo with application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15325 Pine Lane have any available units?
15325 Pine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15325 Pine Lane have?
Some of 15325 Pine Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15325 Pine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15325 Pine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15325 Pine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15325 Pine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15325 Pine Lane offer parking?
No, 15325 Pine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15325 Pine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15325 Pine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15325 Pine Lane have a pool?
No, 15325 Pine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15325 Pine Lane have accessible units?
No, 15325 Pine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15325 Pine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15325 Pine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChino Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chino Hills Apartments with BalconiesChino Hills Apartments with Parking
Chino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles