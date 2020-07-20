15060 Canon Lane

Amenities

VIEW,VIEW,VEIW 180 degree gorgeous green mountain view surrounding the whole house. Located in the prestigious GATED Pine Valley community. Make this spacious 4 bedrooms 4 baths (2 suits bedrooms, 1 downstairs, 1 master bedrooms upstairs) build in 2013 with almost 3200 sqft family so unique and rare to see. It boasts a living room & formal dining room with French doors to the courtyard and backyard. Wood plantation shutters and designer window coverings throughout. Abundance of windows add brightness to the open floor plan. Amazing chef's kitchen features an oversized island with an eating bar. Wood flooring throughout main floor. 1 bedroom and 1.5 bath downstairs. Granite counter tops with upscale stainless-steel appliances, DOUBLE KICHEN (one open kitchen and one high heat kitchen) the large kitchen eating area looks into the expansive family room with a fireplace. Spacious master bedroom suite has fireplace / marble tub and shower room. walk-in closet, long vanity with two sinks and more for you to view it. Rent including: Fridge, washer, dryer and gardening services. This Home has been meticulously maintained. Easy access to freeways. Located close to multiple parks and golf courses and shopping areas.