Chino Hills, CA
15060 Canon Lane
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

15060 Canon Lane

15060 Canon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15060 Canon Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
VIEW,VIEW,VEIW 180 degree gorgeous green mountain view surrounding the whole house. Located in the prestigious GATED Pine Valley community. Make this spacious 4 bedrooms 4 baths (2 suits bedrooms, 1 downstairs, 1 master bedrooms upstairs) build in 2013 with almost 3200 sqft family so unique and rare to see. It boasts a living room & formal dining room with French doors to the courtyard and backyard. Wood plantation shutters and designer window coverings throughout. Abundance of windows add brightness to the open floor plan. Amazing chef's kitchen features an oversized island with an eating bar. Wood flooring throughout main floor. 1 bedroom and 1.5 bath downstairs. Granite counter tops with upscale stainless-steel appliances, DOUBLE KICHEN (one open kitchen and one high heat kitchen) the large kitchen eating area looks into the expansive family room with a fireplace. Spacious master bedroom suite has fireplace / marble tub and shower room. walk-in closet, long vanity with two sinks and more for you to view it. Rent including: Fridge, washer, dryer and gardening services. This Home has been meticulously maintained. Easy access to freeways. Located close to multiple parks and golf courses and shopping areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15060 Canon Lane have any available units?
15060 Canon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15060 Canon Lane have?
Some of 15060 Canon Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15060 Canon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15060 Canon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15060 Canon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15060 Canon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 15060 Canon Lane offer parking?
No, 15060 Canon Lane does not offer parking.
Does 15060 Canon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15060 Canon Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15060 Canon Lane have a pool?
No, 15060 Canon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15060 Canon Lane have accessible units?
No, 15060 Canon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15060 Canon Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15060 Canon Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
