15048 Calle Verano

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Amazing opportunity to lease a Spacious 3 car garage home with large yard in a spectacular neighborhood. Surrounded by the green hills of Chino Hills, parks and newer luxury community amenities. This is the ideal home and area to raise your family. Floor-plan features a downstairs office/bedroom, granite counters, kitchen Island, family room off of the kitchen, separate dining area and cavernous master bedroom with giant walk in closet, Jack n Jill bathroom upstairs for secondary bedrooms, Super large windows and dramatic ceilings. The living room is an amazing Architectural Masterpiece. Basketball practice court in backyard, and covered patio area for outdoor lounging. These homes rarely come up for lease so hurry!