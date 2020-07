Amenities

Don't miss out on this single-family home, situated in a quiet cul-de-sac! Spacious flooring plan with high, vaulted ceilings. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances; refrigerator is not included. Home has a laundry room with hookups. One bathroom on the main floor, bedrooms are all located on the second floor along with two bathrooms. There is a 3-car attached garage and a big, backyard. This home is close by freeways, parks, shopping centers, restaurants and much more!