14045 Country Walk Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

4 bedroom 3 bath radiant upgraded home in spectacular condition! Two story open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Spacious family room with access to the backyard. Upgraded kitchen with modern quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded master bathroom with double sinks, independent bathtub and separate shower. Other features include wood floors throughout first floor, carpet in upstairs, tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Individual laundry room on the first floor. Private backyard with built-in BBQ island for entertaining. 3 car garage. Beautiful landscape. Breathtaking valley and rolling hills views! Excellent location! Close to schools, shopping centers and parks.