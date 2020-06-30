All apartments in Chino Hills
14045 Country Walk Lane

Location

14045 Country Walk Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4 bedroom 3 bath radiant upgraded home in spectacular condition! Two story open floor plan with plenty of natural light. Spacious family room with access to the backyard. Upgraded kitchen with modern quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Upgraded master bathroom with double sinks, independent bathtub and separate shower. Other features include wood floors throughout first floor, carpet in upstairs, tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Individual laundry room on the first floor. Private backyard with built-in BBQ island for entertaining. 3 car garage. Beautiful landscape. Breathtaking valley and rolling hills views! Excellent location! Close to schools, shopping centers and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14045 Country Walk Lane have any available units?
14045 Country Walk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 14045 Country Walk Lane have?
Some of 14045 Country Walk Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14045 Country Walk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14045 Country Walk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14045 Country Walk Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14045 Country Walk Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 14045 Country Walk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14045 Country Walk Lane offers parking.
Does 14045 Country Walk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14045 Country Walk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14045 Country Walk Lane have a pool?
No, 14045 Country Walk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14045 Country Walk Lane have accessible units?
No, 14045 Country Walk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14045 Country Walk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14045 Country Walk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

