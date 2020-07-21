13613 Martinique Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This prestigious home has a spectacular view of mountains and city lights. Featuring 4 bedroom & 3 full bath plus bonus room which could be used as 5th bedroom.3-car garage with drive way. High ceiling in living room and a formal dining area. Kitchen features granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Cozy family room with warm brick fireplace. Large master suite with walk-in closet. French floor to a balcony for million dollars city view. The large back yard features a covered patio & a large deck, perfect for parties. surrounded by mature fruit trees. Close to 99 Ranch market, costco, restaurants and shops, Easy access to Freeway 60,71.