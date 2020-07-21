All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

13613 Martinique Drive

13613 Martinique Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13613 Martinique Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
This prestigious home has a spectacular view of mountains and city lights. Featuring 4 bedroom & 3 full bath plus bonus room which could be used as 5th bedroom.3-car garage with drive way. High ceiling in living room and a formal dining area. Kitchen features granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Cozy family room with warm brick fireplace. Large master suite with walk-in closet. French floor to a balcony for million dollars city view. The large back yard features a covered patio & a large deck, perfect for parties. surrounded by mature fruit trees. Close to 99 Ranch market, costco, restaurants and shops, Easy access to Freeway 60,71.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13613 Martinique Drive have any available units?
13613 Martinique Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 13613 Martinique Drive have?
Some of 13613 Martinique Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13613 Martinique Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13613 Martinique Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13613 Martinique Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13613 Martinique Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 13613 Martinique Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13613 Martinique Drive offers parking.
Does 13613 Martinique Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13613 Martinique Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13613 Martinique Drive have a pool?
No, 13613 Martinique Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13613 Martinique Drive have accessible units?
No, 13613 Martinique Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13613 Martinique Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13613 Martinique Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
