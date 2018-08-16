All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated September 5 2019

13567 Meadow Crest Drive

13567 Meadow Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13567 Meadow Crest Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled one story Single Family Residence in prime location of Chino Hills. Almost a brand new house! Three bed two bath about 1800 sqft living area on a 6000 sqft large lot. New installed central A/C and Heating energy saving system. Fireplaces in living room, family room and master suite. All new kitchen and all new bathrooms. High quality laminated wood floor and imported tiles throughout the whole house. New windows and sliding doors. New water heater. This beautiful house is located between Trader Joe’s, Albertsons, 99 Ranch Market, Costco and The Shoppes (mall), restaurateurs, banks within few minutes walking distance. Great schools of cause are the plus— the best schools in Chino Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13567 Meadow Crest Drive have any available units?
13567 Meadow Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 13567 Meadow Crest Drive have?
Some of 13567 Meadow Crest Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13567 Meadow Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13567 Meadow Crest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13567 Meadow Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13567 Meadow Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 13567 Meadow Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 13567 Meadow Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13567 Meadow Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13567 Meadow Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13567 Meadow Crest Drive have a pool?
No, 13567 Meadow Crest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13567 Meadow Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 13567 Meadow Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13567 Meadow Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13567 Meadow Crest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
