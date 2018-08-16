13567 Meadow Crest Drive

Amenities

Recently remodeled one story Single Family Residence in prime location of Chino Hills. Almost a brand new house! Three bed two bath about 1800 sqft living area on a 6000 sqft large lot. New installed central A/C and Heating energy saving system. Fireplaces in living room, family room and master suite. All new kitchen and all new bathrooms. High quality laminated wood floor and imported tiles throughout the whole house. New windows and sliding doors. New water heater. This beautiful house is located between Trader Joe’s, Albertsons, 99 Ranch Market, Costco and The Shoppes (mall), restaurateurs, banks within few minutes walking distance. Great schools of cause are the plus— the best schools in Chino Hills.