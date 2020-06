Amenities

pool hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful Pool House in the heart of Chino Hills! 4 Bedrooms 3 Bathroom Single Family House with larger entertaining area. Great location! Walking distance to Chino hills and school! Very nice and new title flooring downstair. Walk to the Park. BEAUTIFUL Pool and Spa with the Entertaining area. VERY NICE HOUSE IN CHINO HIILS! MUST SEE!