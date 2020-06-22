13419 Prospector Lane

Amenities

pet friendly parking pool playground hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool hot tub

Cute and cozy 3-bedroom, 2 ½ bath home in highly desired area of North Chino Hills. Open floorplan features cathedral ceilings, kitchen opens to dining area and family room with gas fireplace. Half-bathroom downstairs. All bedrooms, master bathroom and guest bathroom upstairs. Private, landscaped backyard with gardening included. Community features HOA pool, spa and playground. Walking distance to Eagle Canyon Elementary School, 99 Ranch Market, shopping, restaurants and park. Easy access to 71, 60 and 57 freeways. No smoking. Submit for pet approval. Renter’s insurance required.