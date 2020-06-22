All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:53 AM

13419 Prospector Lane

13419 Prospector Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13419 Prospector Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
playground
hot tub
fireplace
Cute and cozy 3-bedroom, 2 ½ bath home in highly desired area of North Chino Hills. Open floorplan features cathedral ceilings, kitchen opens to dining area and family room with gas fireplace. Half-bathroom downstairs. All bedrooms, master bathroom and guest bathroom upstairs. Private, landscaped backyard with gardening included. Community features HOA pool, spa and playground. Walking distance to Eagle Canyon Elementary School, 99 Ranch Market, shopping, restaurants and park. Easy access to 71, 60 and 57 freeways. No smoking. Submit for pet approval. Renter’s insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13419 Prospector Lane have any available units?
13419 Prospector Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 13419 Prospector Lane have?
Some of 13419 Prospector Lane's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13419 Prospector Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13419 Prospector Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13419 Prospector Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13419 Prospector Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13419 Prospector Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13419 Prospector Lane does offer parking.
Does 13419 Prospector Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13419 Prospector Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13419 Prospector Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13419 Prospector Lane has a pool.
Does 13419 Prospector Lane have accessible units?
No, 13419 Prospector Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13419 Prospector Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13419 Prospector Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
