13096 Le Parc

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

This lovely unit offers 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, 1,136 living sqft. with central air and heat. The condo features a spacious living room, a decorative fireplace the interior has been freshly painted with new flooring throughout. There is a beautiful private patio that is accessed from the living room and also has access from the master bedroom. There is also an attached 2 car garage with storage cabinets. This is a perfect place to call home



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Water & trash included

PET POLICY: No pets