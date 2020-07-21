All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like 13096 Le Parc.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
13096 Le Parc
Last updated September 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

13096 Le Parc

13096 Le Parc · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

13096 Le Parc, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
This lovely unit offers 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, 1,136 living sqft. with central air and heat. The condo features a spacious living room, a decorative fireplace the interior has been freshly painted with new flooring throughout. There is a beautiful private patio that is accessed from the living room and also has access from the master bedroom. There is also an attached 2 car garage with storage cabinets. This is a perfect place to call home

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Chino Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Water & trash included
PET POLICY: No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13096 Le Parc have any available units?
13096 Le Parc doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 13096 Le Parc have?
Some of 13096 Le Parc's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13096 Le Parc currently offering any rent specials?
13096 Le Parc is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13096 Le Parc pet-friendly?
Yes, 13096 Le Parc is pet friendly.
Does 13096 Le Parc offer parking?
Yes, 13096 Le Parc offers parking.
Does 13096 Le Parc have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13096 Le Parc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13096 Le Parc have a pool?
No, 13096 Le Parc does not have a pool.
Does 13096 Le Parc have accessible units?
No, 13096 Le Parc does not have accessible units.
Does 13096 Le Parc have units with dishwashers?
No, 13096 Le Parc does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChino Hills 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chino Hills Apartments with BalconiesChino Hills Apartments with Parking
Chino Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles