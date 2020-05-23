All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:13 AM

16214 Drycreek Lane

16214 Drycreek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16214 Drycreek Lane, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
Fresh painted inside, new carpet, cul-de-sac, central air

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16214 Drycreek Lane have any available units?
16214 Drycreek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 16214 Drycreek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16214 Drycreek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16214 Drycreek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16214 Drycreek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 16214 Drycreek Lane offer parking?
No, 16214 Drycreek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16214 Drycreek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16214 Drycreek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16214 Drycreek Lane have a pool?
No, 16214 Drycreek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16214 Drycreek Lane have accessible units?
No, 16214 Drycreek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16214 Drycreek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16214 Drycreek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16214 Drycreek Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16214 Drycreek Lane has units with air conditioning.
