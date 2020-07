Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving gym internet access smoke-free community

Cerritos Apartments is located within the sought-after ABC School District and offers updated apartments and award-winning customer service.

Grab a bite to eat at Cerritos Towne Center, the city's premier shopping, dining and entertainment center. Or, catch the opera at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts. The Cerritos Library is also nearby.



From the moment you enter a Cerritos Apartments residence, you'll sense the passion in the workmanship and design and the quality of the interior appointments like beautifully stained wood cabinetry, designer two-tone paint, specialty lighting and all important name-brand appliances. Delight in the numerous amenities including three pools, a relaxing spa, playground and BBQ/picnic areas.



Experience the ease of living in a Shea owned and managed apartment rental, and you'll see why Shea continues to be recognized as one of the Top Five apartment portfolios in the nation for customer satisfaction based upon resident surveys by SatisFacts R