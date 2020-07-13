All apartments in Cerritos
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Aria

12611 Artesia Blvd · (562) 273-9382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to 6 Weeks Free!* Contact for details. Restrictions apply.
Location

12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 252 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,140

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

Unit 152 · Avail. Sep 14

$2,170

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 578 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 129 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

Unit 338 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 771 sqft

Unit 148 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 143 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Unit 236 · Avail. Aug 22

$3,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit 235 · Avail. Oct 8

$3,177

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1192 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aria.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
car wash area
carport
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
Enjoy luxury apartment homes in Cerritos, CA featuring boutique hotel-style concierge services, premium resident events and thoughtful design.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500 (Studio and 1/1); $750 (2/2)
Move-in Fees: Renters Insurance is required as part of your Residential Lease Agreement. You must provide proof of your Renters Insurance on or before your move-in date. Insurance obtained must include $100,000.00 in Liability and a maximum deductible of $500.00.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Akita, Australian Cattle Dog, Basenji,Bedlington Terrier Bull Mastic, Cane Corso , Chow Chow , Dalmatian, Doberman, Dogue de Bordeux, Elia, Foxhound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Malamute, Mastiff, Pit Bull (aka American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Presia Canario (Pit Bull Family), Rotweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, Weimaraner
Parking Details: Parking is available for lease.
Storage Details: Extra storage is available for lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aria have any available units?
Aria has 22 units available starting at $2,140 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Aria have?
Some of Aria's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aria currently offering any rent specials?
Aria is offering the following rent specials: Up to 6 Weeks Free!* Contact for details. Restrictions apply.
Is Aria pet-friendly?
Yes, Aria is pet friendly.
Does Aria offer parking?
Yes, Aria offers parking.
Does Aria have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aria offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aria have a pool?
Yes, Aria has a pool.
Does Aria have accessible units?
Yes, Aria has accessible units.
Does Aria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aria has units with dishwashers.
Does Aria have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Aria has units with air conditioning.
