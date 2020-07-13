Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $500 (Studio and 1/1); $750 (2/2)
Move-in Fees: Renters Insurance is required as part of your Residential Lease Agreement. You must provide proof of your Renters Insurance on or before your move-in date. Insurance obtained must include $100,000.00 in Liability and a maximum deductible of $500.00.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $0
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Akita, Australian Cattle Dog, Basenji,Bedlington Terrier Bull Mastic, Cane Corso , Chow Chow , Dalmatian, Doberman, Dogue de Bordeux, Elia, Foxhound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Malamute, Mastiff, Pit Bull (aka American Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Presia Canario (Pit Bull Family), Rotweiler, Saint Bernard, Shar Pei, Weimaraner