Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities

Application Fee: $45

Deposit: $500 (Studio and 1/1); $750 (2/2)

Move-in Fees: Renters Insurance is required as part of your Residential Lease Agreement. You must provide proof of your Renters Insurance on or before your move-in date. Insurance obtained must include $100,000.00 in Liability and a maximum deductible of $500.00.