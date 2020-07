Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center conference room courtyard dog grooming area fire pit game room hot tub internet access lobby media room package receiving yoga

Avalon Cerritos, located next to the Cerritos Towne Center, offers studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments and flats. These pet friendly apartments feature modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, large closets, and hardwood flooring. Avalon Cerritos community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, sparkling pool, and a resident lounge with billiards and an entertaining kitchen. Avalon Cerritos is conveniently located off of Artesia Freeway and is in walking distance of shops, restaurants, and the Cerritos Farmers Market.