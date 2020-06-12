/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:51 PM
206 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cerritos, CA
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12425 Cherrycreek Lane
12425 Cherrycreek Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1384 sqft
Live in quiet neighborhood. Great single storey house with 3 bedrooms, 2bath aand a pool. Great summer relaxation with the family. Newly painted inside with a new laminate floor thru-out. Central A/C and Heat.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
13225 Beach Street
13225 Beach Street, Cerritos, CA
13225 Beach Street Available 06/18/20 **COMING SOON GORGEOUS 4 BED / 3 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME WITH POOL*****ATTACHED GARAGE ***** - To Qualify: Credit score must be no less than 650 Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent We will
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
16803 Parkvalle Avenue
16803 Parkvalle Avenue, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1373 sqft
Dear Agents : This property will be shown by appointment only. Please TEXT listing agent, Pauline @ (562)676-5822 for showing. All visitors must sign CAR (PEAD) form and receive confirmation from the listing agent before viewing the property.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
13134 Rose Street
13134 Rose Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1590 sqft
A great single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. With large family room. 1,590 SF of living area plus 2 car garage.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
18623 Clydepark Avenue
18623 Clydepark Avenue, Cerritos, CA
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! one of the finest Cerritos neighborhoods nearby Carmenita Ave and 183rd St. Immaculate and very well maintained.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
17726 Palo Verde Avenue
17726 Palo Verde Avenue, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1145 sqft
These condominiums are for families and discerning professionals who wants quick access to the Los Cerritos Center, or downtown (without being in downtown). The world class shopping and dining is walking distance along Studebaker road. and 183rd St.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12551 Valencia Street
12551 East Valencia Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1356 sqft
3 bed room with two bath. Single story house. House offers Laminate wood floor, Granite counter top, Double pane window and doors. Newly upgraded bathrooms. Living room is facing south with lots lights into the house.
1 of 66
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
16404 GREENLAKE Lane
16404 Greenlake Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1559 sqft
SUNDANCE TOWNHOME FOR RENT * CLEAN AND FRESH * 3 BEDROOM 2.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
11235 CANDOR Street
11235 Candor Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1609 sqft
A great single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. With brand new central air conditioning, new forced heating unit and new vinyl windows throughout.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
19638 Sequoia Avenue
19638 Sequoia Avenue, Cerritos, CA
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, this property has been cleaned and sanitized up to CDC standard. All visitors to the property must wear face mask and sanitize their hands upon exiting the property.
Results within 1 mile of Cerritos
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5191 Banbury Circle
5191 Banbury Circle, La Palma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1315 sqft
Remodeled, 3-Bed Townhouse for Rent in La Palma - This roomy, remodeled townhouse has a lot to offer. Wood-style vinyl plank flooring and porcelain tile grace the downstairs.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14910 Biola Ave
14910 Biola Avenue, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1200 sqft
3 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in La Mirada - High vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, remodeled kitchen and cabinets, new remodeled bathroom, fireplace in the living room, spacious master bedroom, large grassy backyard, window AC units in all
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5172 Bransford Drive
5172 Bransford Drive, La Palma, CA
5172 Bransford Drive Available 06/30/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: Private Entry Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Gas Fireplace, Wood Flooring Downstairs, Vertical Blinds,
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Norwalk
1 Unit Available
16306 Graystone Avenue
16306 Graystone Avenue, Norwalk, CA
Beautiful home nestled in a desirable neighborhood in the Norwalk community. It boasts central air, 4 large bedrooms, 3 baths.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5172 LENA Drive
5172 Lena Drive, La Palma, CA
Location! Location! Location! Walking Distance to ALL Great La Palma Schools: Los Coyotes EL., Walker Jr High, Kennedy High and Oxford Academy. Beautiful Corner Lot With Amazing Flowers & Plants Curb Appearance. Great Home In Very Quiet Area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5692 Conifer Drive
5692 Conifer Drive, La Palma, CA
Beautiful La Palma Lease! Single Family Home with 4 bedrooms 2 bath. Laminate flooring and recessed lighting throughout the home. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom has access to backyard. Laundry in garage.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Artesia
1 Unit Available
11669 168th Street
11669 168th Street, Artesia, CA
Welcome to 11669 168th in beautiful Artestia. This home is a huge 2,184 square feet with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Eastern Lakewood
1 Unit Available
20729 Ibex Avenue
20729 Ibex Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1314 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. The location is very impressive, being part of the ABC Unified educational system, yet not nearly impressive as the brand new construction. There are two units on this lot, but they are separate from each other.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
8487 CEDARVIEW COURT,
8487 Cedarview Court, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1150 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - Welcome to this 3 BR 2.5 BA Two-story Condo. The light and bright living area. Located in the Cypress School District, close to freeways and shopping.
1 of 31
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lakewood Park
1 Unit Available
4502 Petaluma Ave.
4502 Petaluma Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1138 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Lakewood! - Come and see this lovely 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! First thing youll notice upon entry is the natural light from the large bay window, fresh new paint, and new vinyl plank flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Cerritos
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lowell
20 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1269 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,791
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1327 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Cypress
1 Unit Available
9031 PRIMAVERA Lane
9031 Primavera Lane, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1455 sqft
Newer Construction - Gated Community: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome with direct access private 2 car garage. Beautifully finished with Updgraded Kitchen including Granite Countertops. Master Suite and Secondary Bedroom have walk-in closets.
Similar Pages
Cerritos 1 BedroomsCerritos 2 BedroomsCerritos 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCerritos 3 BedroomsCerritos Accessible ApartmentsCerritos Apartments with Balcony
Cerritos Apartments with GarageCerritos Apartments with GymCerritos Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCerritos Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCerritos Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA