2 bed 2 bath apartments
123 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cerritos, CA
Cerritos
32 Units Available
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
912 sqft
Near local elementary school and parks, and close to Highway 91. One- to two-bedroom apartments come with hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, walk-in closets and open floor plans. Community pool, gym, playground and laundry.
Cerritos
13 Units Available
Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1194 sqft
Within easy reach of the Artesia Freeway. Spacious lofts and apartments with modern interiors in a thoughtfully designed community close to Cerritos Towne Center. On-site swimming pool, media room, fitness center and clubhouse.
Cerritos
29 Units Available
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd, Cerritos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1175 sqft
Close to Los Cerritos Center. Apartments feature entryways with seating, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, living areas with plank flooring and bathrooms with large soaking tubs. On-site karaoke room, fitness center and sky lounge.
Results within 1 mile of Cerritos
Artesia
1 Unit Available
17910 Jersey Avenue, Unit D
17910 Jersey Avenue, Artesia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1488 sqft
Beautiful New Construction Property!!!!! - Newer construction built in 2017. Small and quaint 6 property community. Ready for immediate move-in . The high end amenities are worth noting.
Results within 5 miles of Cerritos
Lowell
19 Units Available
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd, La Habra, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1136 sqft
Just west of the scenic Chino Hills State Park, this pet-friendly apartment complex features luxury touches such as granite counter-tops and carpeted floors. A full range of on-site amenities include internet access, elevator and gym.
11 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1147 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Santa Fe Springs
9 Units Available
Miro
12257 Heritage Springs Dr, Santa Fe Springs, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1027 sqft
This Santa Fe Springs community offers a fitness center, garage parking and night patrol. It's also only minutes from the shopping and other experiences along Telegraph Road. Units have stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Norwalk
14 Units Available
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1058 sqft
Located near I-5 between Los Angeles and Orange County. Huge kitchens and private laundry. Tenants have access to two resort-style pools, a tennis course and a clubhouse.
Paramount
11 Units Available
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Traffic Circle
11 Units Available
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
Downey
27 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Downey
3 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
Buena Park
3 Units Available
Fairway Village
5001 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1005 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Fairway Village Apartment Homes, a beautiful community located in Buena Park, California.
Park Estates
1 Unit Available
5401 E Anaheim Rd
5401 East Anaheim Road, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
875 sqft
One month FREE rent OAC - Property Id: 283761 Beautiful apartment complex, with newly renovated 2BR 2 BA Units, large floor plans with lost of storage, selected units come with stackable Washer and Dryer.
Bellflower
1 Unit Available
16674 Bellflower Blvd.
16674 Bellflower Boulevard, Bellflower, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
970 sqft
16674 Bellflower Blvd. Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 2 Story, 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo! Newer Construction! - Beautiful condo home located in Belmont Court, a newer complex on Bellflower Blvd. built in 2013.
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
6631 Kingman Avenue
6631 Kingman Avenue, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
REMODELED 2 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHROOMS DOWNSTAIRS APARTMENT UNIT. SAFELY GATED COMMUNITY. THE KITCHEN HAS NEW WHITE CABINETS AND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOP. ALL NEW APPLIANCES AND BLINDS. LAMINATED FLOOR THROUGHOUT AND TILES AT BATHROOMS.
1 Unit Available
3110 Cochise Way
3110 Cochise Way, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1016 sqft
Desirable West Side Community offers a 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bathroom condominium located near Ralph B. Clark Regional Park. This ideal property offers an end unit with no one above or below, with amazing windows providing a light and bright space.
Traffic Circle
1 Unit Available
1635 Clark Ave
1635 Clark Avenue, Long Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1562 sqft
Top floor condo at Clark Terrace - a resort style community nestled among towering pine trees and soothing waterfalls. This unit features 2 bedrooms plus a loft with its own separate balcony.
1 Unit Available
1111 E CREEKSIDE Drive
1111 Creekside Dr, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1203 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1111 E CREEKSIDE Drive in Fullerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
928 Whitewater Drive
928 North Whitewater Drive, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1186 sqft
This is a high demand area one of Fullerton’s most sought after neighborhoods. Totally upgraded. Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath townhouse. Spacious master suite with cathedrial-vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet.
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
8186 Havasu Circle
8186 Havasu Circle, Buena Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1598 sqft
This gorgeous two master suite and two and half bathrooms including two walk in closet with new wood flooring, New remodeled master bathroom shower.
1 Unit Available
1336 Mc Fadden Drive
1336 Mcfadden Drive, Fullerton, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1177 sqft
Price Reduction Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Amerige Heights complex in Fullerton. Freshly painted plus new shutters. Bright & airy. Great Schools: Fisler Elementary, Parks Jr High & there outstanding Sunny Hills high school.
East La Mirada
1 Unit Available
12221 Breezewood Drive
12221 Breezewood Drive, East Whittier, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
Light and bright townhouse style 2 story apartment with 2 bedrooms, 1.
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
821 NORTH HAMPTON
821 North Hampton Street, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
2 BEDROOM CONDO WITH 2 CAR GARAGE VACAVILLE *STAR RENTALS - - 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH - ONE STORY FLOOR PLAN - 2 CAR GARAGE - MORE INFORMATION AND DETAILS COMING SOON! (RLNE2424230)
