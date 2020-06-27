All apartments in Carson
19736 Wadley Ave

19736 Wadley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19736 Wadley Avenue, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
2- Story -4 Bedrooms, 5th Room is off rear of house with entry from outside, 3 full bathrooms, front and backyard. 2 car-attached garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and gardening services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19736 Wadley Ave have any available units?
19736 Wadley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 19736 Wadley Ave have?
Some of 19736 Wadley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19736 Wadley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19736 Wadley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19736 Wadley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19736 Wadley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19736 Wadley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19736 Wadley Ave offers parking.
Does 19736 Wadley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19736 Wadley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19736 Wadley Ave have a pool?
No, 19736 Wadley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19736 Wadley Ave have accessible units?
No, 19736 Wadley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19736 Wadley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19736 Wadley Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 19736 Wadley Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19736 Wadley Ave has units with air conditioning.
