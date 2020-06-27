2- Story -4 Bedrooms, 5th Room is off rear of house with entry from outside, 3 full bathrooms, front and backyard. 2 car-attached garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and gardening services.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19736 Wadley Ave have any available units?
19736 Wadley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 19736 Wadley Ave have?
Some of 19736 Wadley Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19736 Wadley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
19736 Wadley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19736 Wadley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 19736 Wadley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 19736 Wadley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 19736 Wadley Ave offers parking.
Does 19736 Wadley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19736 Wadley Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19736 Wadley Ave have a pool?
No, 19736 Wadley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 19736 Wadley Ave have accessible units?
No, 19736 Wadley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 19736 Wadley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19736 Wadley Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 19736 Wadley Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19736 Wadley Ave has units with air conditioning.