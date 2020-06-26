All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:51 AM

7559 Gibraltar Unit #3

7559 Gibraltar Street · No Longer Available
Location

7559 Gibraltar Street, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2BR / 1.5BA With a Beautiful Golf Course View! Available NOW!! - Enjoy time on your balcony with a beautiful view of La Costa Golf Course! Minutes from the beach, great shopping and the 5 freeway. This charming 2br/1.5ba condo is ready for you!

2 gated secure covered parking spots with lots of storage cabinets above

New Dual Pane windows and sliding doors throughout

Washer/dryer in unit

Spacious master bedroom with sliding door to patio. Second bedroom has separate balcony/walk in closet

Master bathroom has additional vanity sink

Large living area to entertain guests

Beautiful view of La Costa Golf course from both balconies!

Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.

Security deposit is $2,000 for qualified applicants.

Please contact Pacific Property Management for additional information or to schedule a showing.
760-518-5664

(RLNE4924965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7559 Gibraltar Unit #3 have any available units?
7559 Gibraltar Unit #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7559 Gibraltar Unit #3 have?
Some of 7559 Gibraltar Unit #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7559 Gibraltar Unit #3 currently offering any rent specials?
7559 Gibraltar Unit #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7559 Gibraltar Unit #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7559 Gibraltar Unit #3 is pet friendly.
Does 7559 Gibraltar Unit #3 offer parking?
Yes, 7559 Gibraltar Unit #3 offers parking.
Does 7559 Gibraltar Unit #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7559 Gibraltar Unit #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7559 Gibraltar Unit #3 have a pool?
No, 7559 Gibraltar Unit #3 does not have a pool.
Does 7559 Gibraltar Unit #3 have accessible units?
No, 7559 Gibraltar Unit #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 7559 Gibraltar Unit #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7559 Gibraltar Unit #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
