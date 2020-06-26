7559 Gibraltar Unit #3

Amenities
2BR / 1.5BA With a Beautiful Golf Course View! Available NOW!! - Enjoy time on your balcony with a beautiful view of La Costa Golf Course! Minutes from the beach, great shopping and the 5 freeway. This charming 2br/1.5ba condo is ready for you!
2 gated secure covered parking spots with lots of storage cabinets above
New Dual Pane windows and sliding doors throughout
Washer/dryer in unit
Spacious master bedroom with sliding door to patio. Second bedroom has separate balcony/walk in closet
Master bathroom has additional vanity sink
Large living area to entertain guests
Beautiful view of La Costa Golf course from both balconies!
Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.
Security deposit is $2,000 for qualified applicants.
Please contact Pacific Property Management for additional information or to schedule a showing.
760-518-5664
(RLNE4924965)