7559 Gibraltar Unit #3

2BR / 1.5BA With a Beautiful Golf Course View! Available NOW!! - Enjoy time on your balcony with a beautiful view of La Costa Golf Course! Minutes from the beach, great shopping and the 5 freeway. This charming 2br/1.5ba condo is ready for you!



2 gated secure covered parking spots with lots of storage cabinets above



New Dual Pane windows and sliding doors throughout



Washer/dryer in unit



Spacious master bedroom with sliding door to patio. Second bedroom has separate balcony/walk in closet



Master bathroom has additional vanity sink



Large living area to entertain guests



Beautiful view of La Costa Golf course from both balconies!



Pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.



Security deposit is $2,000 for qualified applicants.



760-518-5664



