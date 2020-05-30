4650 La Portalada Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

House for Rent

4650 La Portalada

Carlsbad, CA 92010



3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

2 Car Garage

Pool and Spa

Gardener and Pool Service Included

Pets on Approval

Remodeled

Close to Camp Pendleton

Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate



Single story open floor plan home for rent. Walk into your back yard and jump in the pool. At night enjoy the built-in fireplace and water fall. The upgraded Kitchen with granite and its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. The kitchen also has a pantry and breakfast nook. Next to the kitchen is a big family room with fireplace and dining room. The home has a Dishwasher, Stove, Pantry, Washer/Dryer hookups, Formal Dining Area, Grand High Ceilings, Fireplace, and Ceiling Fans. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..

Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-525-6893

Text me for the Fastest Response

squaredawayrentals@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi