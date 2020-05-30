All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated November 24 2019 at 8:35 AM

4650 La Portalada Dr

4650 La Portalada Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4650 La Portalada Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
House for Rent
4650 La Portalada
Carlsbad, CA 92010

3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Garage
Pool and Spa
Gardener and Pool Service Included
Pets on Approval
Remodeled
Close to Camp Pendleton
Professionally Managed by Squared Away Real Estate

Single story open floor plan home for rent. Walk into your back yard and jump in the pool. At night enjoy the built-in fireplace and water fall. The upgraded Kitchen with granite and its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking. The kitchen also has a pantry and breakfast nook. Next to the kitchen is a big family room with fireplace and dining room. The home has a Dishwasher, Stove, Pantry, Washer/Dryer hookups, Formal Dining Area, Grand High Ceilings, Fireplace, and Ceiling Fans. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..
Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action

Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-525-6893
Text me for the Fastest Response
squaredawayrentals@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 La Portalada Dr have any available units?
4650 La Portalada Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4650 La Portalada Dr have?
Some of 4650 La Portalada Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4650 La Portalada Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4650 La Portalada Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 La Portalada Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4650 La Portalada Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4650 La Portalada Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4650 La Portalada Dr offers parking.
Does 4650 La Portalada Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4650 La Portalada Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 La Portalada Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4650 La Portalada Dr has a pool.
Does 4650 La Portalada Dr have accessible units?
No, 4650 La Portalada Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 La Portalada Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4650 La Portalada Dr has units with dishwashers.

