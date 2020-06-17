2839 Cazadero Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Single level in desirable Carlsbad community! - Available NOW!



Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage located in the desirable area of La Costa! Close to the I-5 freeway, moments to the beach, top-rated school district, and parks. Tenant will pay all utilities. Tenant will need to bring refrigerator, washer and dryer. Owner provides a gardener. NO PETS or SMOKING property.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($8,385.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



