Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2839 Cazadero Drive

2839 Cazadero Drive · (760) 249-7149
Location

2839 Cazadero Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2839 Cazadero Drive · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single level in desirable Carlsbad community! - Available NOW!

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with attached 2 car garage located in the desirable area of La Costa! Close to the I-5 freeway, moments to the beach, top-rated school district, and parks. Tenant will pay all utilities. Tenant will need to bring refrigerator, washer and dryer. Owner provides a gardener. NO PETS or SMOKING property.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($8,385.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5633573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2839 Cazadero Drive have any available units?
2839 Cazadero Drive has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
Is 2839 Cazadero Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2839 Cazadero Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 Cazadero Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2839 Cazadero Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2839 Cazadero Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2839 Cazadero Drive does offer parking.
Does 2839 Cazadero Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2839 Cazadero Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 Cazadero Drive have a pool?
No, 2839 Cazadero Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2839 Cazadero Drive have accessible units?
No, 2839 Cazadero Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 Cazadero Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2839 Cazadero Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2839 Cazadero Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2839 Cazadero Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
