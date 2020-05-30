All apartments in Carlsbad
2679 Coventry Rd
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:37 AM

2679 Coventry Rd

2679 Coventry Road · (858) 792-5797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Carlsbad
Tamarack Point
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2679 Coventry Road, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2679 Coventry Rd · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1329 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2679 Coventry Rd Available 03/10/20 Bright and Updated Condo in Carlsbad - Lovely bright and upgraded condo in the Tamarack Point community of Carlsbad. This two-story townhome style condo features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and over 1,300 Sq Ft. The entry way opens up to a spacious living room with high ceilings and great natural light, a cozy fireplace and a sliding glass door that opens up to the patio. The living room flows into the dining and kitchen area. The upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, a kitchen nook and a sliding glass door opening up to the private patio. A powder room is located on the first floor.

The guest bedroom features a closet, ceiling fan and an ensuite bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and an ensuite bathroom with dual vanity, a shower and tile flooring. The private outdoor patio is accessible from the living room and the kitchen. The space features a large area perfect for outdoor seating and dining furniture and includes mature landscaping. Other features of the condo include air conditioning, window coverings, hardwood floors and carpet throughout the condo. An attached garage with direct access to the condo comes with a washer and dryer. The garage also includes storage shelves and closets. Tenants will have access to a community pool. No smoking. Small dogs OK, no cats allowed.

The home is located in the Carlsbad Unified School District: Hope Elementary School, Calavera Hills Middle School and Carlsbad High School. It is also just a few miles from the beach and close proximity to shopping at Trader Joe's, Sprouts, Vons, CVS, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy, and more. Destinations such as Camp Pendleton, LEGOLAND, the Omni La Costa Resort and other San Diego area favorites are also within quick driving distance. Commuters have easy access to Interstate 5 and Highways 76 and 78.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4670788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2679 Coventry Rd have any available units?
2679 Coventry Rd has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2679 Coventry Rd have?
Some of 2679 Coventry Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2679 Coventry Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2679 Coventry Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2679 Coventry Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2679 Coventry Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2679 Coventry Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2679 Coventry Rd does offer parking.
Does 2679 Coventry Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2679 Coventry Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2679 Coventry Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2679 Coventry Rd has a pool.
Does 2679 Coventry Rd have accessible units?
No, 2679 Coventry Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2679 Coventry Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2679 Coventry Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2679 Coventry Rd?
