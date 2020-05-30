Amenities

2679 Coventry Rd Available 03/10/20 Bright and Updated Condo in Carlsbad - Lovely bright and upgraded condo in the Tamarack Point community of Carlsbad. This two-story townhome style condo features 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and over 1,300 Sq Ft. The entry way opens up to a spacious living room with high ceilings and great natural light, a cozy fireplace and a sliding glass door that opens up to the patio. The living room flows into the dining and kitchen area. The upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, a kitchen nook and a sliding glass door opening up to the private patio. A powder room is located on the first floor.



The guest bedroom features a closet, ceiling fan and an ensuite bathroom with a shower/tub combo. The master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and an ensuite bathroom with dual vanity, a shower and tile flooring. The private outdoor patio is accessible from the living room and the kitchen. The space features a large area perfect for outdoor seating and dining furniture and includes mature landscaping. Other features of the condo include air conditioning, window coverings, hardwood floors and carpet throughout the condo. An attached garage with direct access to the condo comes with a washer and dryer. The garage also includes storage shelves and closets. Tenants will have access to a community pool. No smoking. Small dogs OK, no cats allowed.



The home is located in the Carlsbad Unified School District: Hope Elementary School, Calavera Hills Middle School and Carlsbad High School. It is also just a few miles from the beach and close proximity to shopping at Trader Joe's, Sprouts, Vons, CVS, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy, and more. Destinations such as Camp Pendleton, LEGOLAND, the Omni La Costa Resort and other San Diego area favorites are also within quick driving distance. Commuters have easy access to Interstate 5 and Highways 76 and 78.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



