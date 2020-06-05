2350 Hosp Way #149

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool hot tub pet friendly tennis court

1 Bed/1Bath in The Grove Gated Carlsbad Community - This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath is a ground floor unit, has two covered assigned parking spots, with storage unit in one of the car ports. Washer and dryer hookups in unit, master bedroom has double closets, kitchen has tons of storage, microwave, fridge, dishwasher. Large patio space. Close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy freeway access. Just a short drive to the Village and the beach. Community has a pool/spa, clubhouse and tennis courts for your enjoyment.



Sorry, no pets. Renter's liability insurance required to be kept current throughout tenancy. Water/trash/sewer included in the rent.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2618918)