All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2350 Hosp Way #149.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2350 Hosp Way #149
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

2350 Hosp Way #149

2350 Hospital Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Olde Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2350 Hospital Way, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
1 Bed/1Bath in The Grove Gated Carlsbad Community - This 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath is a ground floor unit, has two covered assigned parking spots, with storage unit in one of the car ports. Washer and dryer hookups in unit, master bedroom has double closets, kitchen has tons of storage, microwave, fridge, dishwasher. Large patio space. Close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment with easy freeway access. Just a short drive to the Village and the beach. Community has a pool/spa, clubhouse and tennis courts for your enjoyment.

Sorry, no pets. Renter's liability insurance required to be kept current throughout tenancy. Water/trash/sewer included in the rent.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2618918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 Hosp Way #149 have any available units?
2350 Hosp Way #149 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2350 Hosp Way #149 have?
Some of 2350 Hosp Way #149's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 Hosp Way #149 currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Hosp Way #149 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Hosp Way #149 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2350 Hosp Way #149 is pet friendly.
Does 2350 Hosp Way #149 offer parking?
Yes, 2350 Hosp Way #149 offers parking.
Does 2350 Hosp Way #149 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 Hosp Way #149 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Hosp Way #149 have a pool?
Yes, 2350 Hosp Way #149 has a pool.
Does 2350 Hosp Way #149 have accessible units?
No, 2350 Hosp Way #149 does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 Hosp Way #149 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2350 Hosp Way #149 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College