Carlsbad, CA
2312 Hosp Way #153
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:10 AM

2312 Hosp Way #153

2312 Hosp Way · No Longer Available
Carlsbad
Olde Carlsbad
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

2312 Hosp Way, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Adorable North Carlsbad Condo - North Carlsbad Upgraded ground floor condo with large patio, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, electric smooth top stove/oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and combo washer and dryer. Laminate wood floors. Bath also upgraded with new deep soaker tub/shower combo with modern tile surrounding and glass doors, all new fixtures and mirror. The Grove offers pool, spa and tennis amenities just step from unit. Spacious bedrooms and second bedroom has walk-in closet. Will allow two pets under 25lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Hosp Way #153 have any available units?
2312 Hosp Way #153 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Hosp Way #153 have?
Some of 2312 Hosp Way #153's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Hosp Way #153 currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Hosp Way #153 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Hosp Way #153 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 Hosp Way #153 is pet friendly.
Does 2312 Hosp Way #153 offer parking?
No, 2312 Hosp Way #153 does not offer parking.
Does 2312 Hosp Way #153 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2312 Hosp Way #153 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Hosp Way #153 have a pool?
Yes, 2312 Hosp Way #153 has a pool.
Does 2312 Hosp Way #153 have accessible units?
No, 2312 Hosp Way #153 does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Hosp Way #153 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 Hosp Way #153 has units with dishwashers.
