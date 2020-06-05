2312 Hosp Way #153

Amenities

Adorable North Carlsbad Condo - North Carlsbad Upgraded ground floor condo with large patio, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, electric smooth top stove/oven, dishwasher, built-in microwave, and combo washer and dryer. Laminate wood floors. Bath also upgraded with new deep soaker tub/shower combo with modern tile surrounding and glass doors, all new fixtures and mirror. The Grove offers pool, spa and tennis amenities just step from unit. Spacious bedrooms and second bedroom has walk-in closet. Will allow two pets under 25lbs.



