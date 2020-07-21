All apartments in Carlsbad
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2161 Twain Ave
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

2161 Twain Ave

2161 Twain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2161 Twain Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Kelly Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Best deal in Carlsbad! - Impressive high ceiling at entry way
Family room with fireplace
Living room with high ceiling and cozy fireplace

1 master suite and 0.5 guest bath on 1st floor
Spiral staircase takes you to the 2nd floor
Impressive view of valley just right in front of you!

Split floor plan with additional room and 2 bedrooms,
With a Jack & Jill bath on the right side

Master suite on the other side has a viewing deck!
Also offers an additional vanity desk, other than the 2 vanity sink area!

Easy to maintain yard is designed to entertain and to unwind from a day of hard work!

Top of the line stainless steel appliances,
Double oven, 6 burner stove in the upgraded kitchen
Great for casual dining and entertaining guests!
Our spacious dining room is just next to our kitchen,
this house also offers formal dining area and butler area!

A total of 5 parking spaces available for you!

Call the office for the correct application!
+1 858-715-0688

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5111297)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2161 Twain Ave have any available units?
2161 Twain Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2161 Twain Ave have?
Some of 2161 Twain Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2161 Twain Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2161 Twain Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2161 Twain Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2161 Twain Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2161 Twain Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2161 Twain Ave offers parking.
Does 2161 Twain Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2161 Twain Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2161 Twain Ave have a pool?
No, 2161 Twain Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2161 Twain Ave have accessible units?
No, 2161 Twain Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2161 Twain Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2161 Twain Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
