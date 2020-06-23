5542 Las Virgenes Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub sauna

Las Virgenes School District! Absolutely stunning light and bright townhome in a wonderful Calabasas location! 3 Beds + 2.5 Baths 1,726 SF of living space. Upgraded throughout with fresh new paint, brand new carpeting on 2nd floor, stone flooring, large dining room with great room and fireplace faced with stone. Gourmet kitchen with brand new Stove, Microwave and new recessed LED light system. Wet bar has been remodeled with stainless steel sink and faucet, granite, tile & glass shelves. Spacious master bedroom with high ceilings and balcony and patio greenhouse window and much more. Complex has a community pool, spa, sauna and club room...